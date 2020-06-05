George Floyd and race relations — tell us what you think

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, has been at the forefront of renewed outcry, anger and debate over race relations in the United States, both in regard to police and society in general.

It raises many questions, and, La Jollans, we’d like your thoughts on them.

Have your ideas toward race been affected, and if so, how?

Have you participated in any of the demonstrations in San Diego County or elsewhere? Why or why not?

If you are a member of La Jolla’s black community (which accounts for roughly 1 percent of the population), does living here affect your view of race relations? What has been your experience here?

The country has been in this sort of crisis many times before. Do you think this time the conversation will last and lead to lasting change?

Please tell us what you’re thinking in a maximum of 600 words. Email to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, and we’ll publish as many of your letters as we can in the June 18 edition and online. ◆