Windows smashed at several La Jolla businesses; suspect arrested

Windows at several businesses along Girard Avenue in La Jolla were seen smashed June 3 near the intersection of Torrey Pines Road in The Village.

Windows at California Closets, Tempur-Pedic mattress store, Cabochon Tile & Stone, Lavish — The Bath Gallery and Bluemercury cosmetics store were damaged. The vandalism apparently occurred the night before.

Officer Billy Hernandez of the Northern Division of the San Diego Police Department said a suspect was arrested and that the incident did not appear related to demonstrations throughout San Diego County and the rest of the country protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hernandez did not identify the suspect.

The damaged stores have had their windows boarded up, and several others have boarded their windows in case of further vandalism.

Calls from the Light to Cabochon and Lavish, which an employee said have the same ownership, were not immediately returned.

A damaged window is boarded up June 3 at the Tempur-Pedic mattress store at 7616 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Brett Murphy, president of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, said members of the group notified him of the vandalism the morning of June 3 and that he had been in contact with many of the businesses involved.

“As the president of the merchants board, I took it upon myself to get hold of our Police Department,” Murphy said. “I was informed it was an isolated incident. A man had gotten into an argument with other men and in retaliation had smashed windows in ... separate locations.”

Workers board up smashed windows June 3 at Cabochon Tile & Stone at 7636 Girard Ave. in La Jolla, next to Lavish — The Bath Gallery, which also was damaged during vandalism that apparently occurred the night before. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Murphy said in a letter to businesses in the La Jolla Village Merchants Association that he asked police for a statement regarding rumors of upcoming protests in La Jolla and received the following: “Our CSU [Criminal Intelligence Unit] has not [received] information to lead us to believe that a planned protest in La Jolla is credible. But out of an abundance of caution, the La Jolla community will continue to see police officers patrolling in a high-visibility capacity to be able to respond in any kind of emergency or acts of violence.”

Murphy’s letter also included a note to the merchants from San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, whose district includes La Jolla, that read: “My staff and I are in constant contact with the San Diego Police Department at this time. So far, there is no hint of a planned protest or demonstration located in La Jolla. The police are apprised, working with us, committed to sharing any permitting or intelligence. In turn, I have promised Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, that I will immediately pass along any information so she can alert you. Until then, my staff is tracing back every rumor we hear and, so far, the rumors are unfounded.” ◆