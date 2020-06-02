Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 4-11

Thursday, June 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting, 5 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

For the record: This article has been corrected to include the new time for the June 4 La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting.

Sunday, June 7

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 8

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meeting (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, June 9

• Development Permit Review Committee meeting (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 10

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meeting, 3 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meeting, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, June 11

• La Jolla Town Council meeting, 5 p.m. online. lajollatowncouncil.org

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition of the La Jolla Light. Questions? Call Elisabeth Frausto at (858) 875-5951. ◆

