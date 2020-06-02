Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 4-11

Thursday, June 4
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting, 5 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Sunday, June 7
• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 8
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meeting (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, June 9
• Development Permit Review Committee meeting (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, June 10
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meeting, 3 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meeting, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Thursday, June 11
• La Jolla Town Council meeting, 5 p.m. online. lajollatowncouncil.org
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
