Tarnishing the Jewel: No covering up that many masks are becoming litter

Resident Kristin Barret told the Light that as the coronavirus pandemic continues and more people are wearing face coverings in public, “I have noticed while out on the streets of La Jolla numerous face masks in the gutters, on the sidewalks and in the landscaping.”
She wants to “kindly remind the residents, tradespeople and visitors of La Jolla that masks are better served as personal protection and not littering the community.”
