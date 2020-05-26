Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
La Jolla High School plans graduation drive-through celebration for Class of 2020

Jillian Murry gives a ‘thumbs up’ as she exits the stage after receiving her diploma. (La Jolla High School’s Class of 2016 graduation ceremony, June 21 at UC San Diego’s RIMAC Arena)
La Jolla High School graduate Jillian Murry gives a “thumbs up” as she receives her diploma in 2016. This year the school will hold a pre-graduation drive-through celebration Tuesday, June 2.
(File)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
May 26, 2020
11:25 AM
Graduates in La Jolla High School’s Class of 2020 will be recognized under unusual pomp-and-circumstances Tuesday, June 2, with a drive-through pre-graduation celebration.

LJHS planned the socially distant celebration in place of its traditional graduation ceremony and other senior activities in compliance with coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders.

The June 2 activities will take place from inside cars, with times staggered by students’ last names: A-F, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; G-M, 10:30 a.m. to noon; N-R, noon to 1:30 p.m. and S-Z, 1:30-3 p.m.

Seniors are asked to drive up in front of Parker Auditorium on Nautilus Street to return items such as textbooks and calculators. They will then continue around Draper Avenue and Rushville Street to Fay Avenue, where a celebration will be held in the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex parking lot. Seniors will pick up their caps and gowns and other senior gifts.

The high school is not collecting senior dues this year, as many of the traditional activities such as prom, senior breakfast and honors awards assembly were canceled. A statement on its website said previous fundraising would cover the cost of yearbooks for all seniors, with no further money due from the Class of 2020.

The website also said a “celebration of seniors” video is coming, with details to be posted the last day of school, Tuesday, June 9.

“Class of 2020, you were born when the world was grieving over 9/11 and you are graduating as the world grieves a pandemic,” according to a statement on the LJHS website. “We grieve with you that your senior year is ending this way, but we can’t wait to see how you’ll overcome and soar.”

La Jolla High School administration could not immediately be reached for comment. ◆

News Education
Elisabeth Frausto
Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.
