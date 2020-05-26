La Jolla crime and public safety news: Burglary series, COVID-19 numbers, police blotter

Items stolen from front yard of La Jolla Shores home

A homeowner in La Jolla Shores is warning others in the area after front-yard items were stolen from the residence three times, most recently May 24.

The owner said a white antique wrought-iron chair at the entrance was taken “in broad daylight.” Other thefts involved another chair and a large filled planter.

“My home has an 8-foot high hedge separating it from the busy street. Someone had to come behind the hedge and blatantly remove the [items],” she said. “I am a senior living on a fixed income. It is totally outrageous to be living in a high-end area for over 58 years and criminal activities are getting worse. ... What is happening to this town?”



COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of May 25, ZIP code 92037 had 39 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 91.6 per 100,000 (the number is unchanged from last week’s report). The ZIP code is the ZIP of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

May 8

Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard 11:30 a.m.

May 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Via Ladeta, 9 p.m.

May 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block La Canada, noon

May 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:35 p.m.

May 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6 a.m.

May 18

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 300 block Dunemere Drive, midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 7000 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 7:02 p.m.

Petty theft: 8400 block Via Sonoma, 11:45 p.m.

May 19

Commercial burglary: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Felony assault with a caustic chemical: A person was sleeping along the north entrance to a parking lot at 900 Prospect St. when two males believed to be teenagers approached and sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher. The victim complained of breathing issues and was taken to a hospital. No suspects were in custody. 11:40 p.m.

May 20

Drunk in public: 200 block Winamar Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

May 21

Attempted commercial burglary: A woman approached an employee of the McDonald’s at 4260 Nobel Drive in University City and started making demands. The employee ran away and the woman left. There was no loss. 9:47 p.m.

May 22

Fraud: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:37 p.m.

May 23

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 1100 block Prospect Street, 3:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7400 block Herschel Avenue, 4 p.m.

May 24

Street robbery, no weapon: La Jolla Boulevard at Pearl Street, 2:33 a.m.

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 7900 block St. Louis Terrace, 1 p.m.

Drunk in public: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 3:14 p.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports.