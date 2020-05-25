Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial helps commemorate a socially distant Memorial Day

It was a Memorial Day unlike any in memory. But the spirit was the same.

San Diego County — home to the highest concentration of the nation’s military personnel — honored its fallen heroes May 25 with socially distant tributes shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, including at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Tony Anthony pauses at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial on May 25 to pay tribute to those with whom he fought in the Vietnam War. Johnson served two tours in Vietnam and was in the service for 43 years. (Ariana Drehsler)

This year on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum at San Diego Harbor, a small group of staff members, volunteers and public officials huddled around video monitors on the aircraft carrier to watch live feeds from Memorial Day events around the county. The public could not attend the ceremonies but could watch online.

Most guests spoke live during the event from Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma, Miramar National Cemetery and aboard the ship itself, while others spoke in pre-recorded videos.