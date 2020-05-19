La Jolla News Nuggets: Maserati space rented, school fundraisers go digital

Former Maserati space to become Sherwin-Williams

La Jolla’s former Maserati dealership at Girard Avenue and Pearl Street will become a Sherwin-Williams paint store in the fourth quarter of this year.

Terry Bortnick, president and founder of Argent Retail Advisors, represented Sherwin-Williams Paints, headquartered in Cleveland, in the 10-year lease agreement. The free-standing building is at 7477 Girard Ave.

“This deal was a result of perseverance through a myriad of crazy twists and turns along the way. Kudos to the landlord and tenant for getting this transaction over the goal line, even in the midst of a global pandemic,” Bortnick said.



San Diego loosens restrictions on some parks lots

The city of San Diego expects to have all parking lots at neighborhood parks open at half-capacity by the end of this week, a loosened restriction that is part of the city’s plan to gradually reopen parks that were closed in March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Many neighborhood parks were reopened last month, but their parking lots remained closed to deter crowding.

Most parts of regional parks such as Balboa Park and Mission Bay will remain closed, as will their parking lots, until further notice, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said May 15. Community and neighborhood parks, certain trails and open space parks are open for passive use such as walking, jogging or hiking.

A complete list of the San Diego parks that are open is available on the city’s website at sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/park-status.pdf.

Coastal Commission takes over local residence project review

The California Coastal Commission, rather than the city of San Diego, will handle the permitting process for a residential project in Lower Hermosa after a brief review during the commission’s May 13 meeting.

The Abbott residence project calls for a remodel of a one-story, 5,564-square-foot house at 6340 Camino de la Costa and construction of a new 3,488-square-foot second story, a 214-square-foot first-floor addition, a 552-square-foot addition to the northern garage and a 539-square-foot addition to the southern garage on a 1.37-acre blufftop lot.

The La Jolla Community Planning Association voted Nov. 7, 2017, to recommend approval of the project with no conditions. The city followed suit in August 2019.

However, the project was appealed to the Coastal Commission, with appellants Andrew and Monica Midler of Moses Property LLC arguing that the proposed development would violate Local Coastal Program policies regarding structures on a site that contains existing shoreline protection.



Assemblyman Todd Gloria creates ‘Back to Work’ coalition

State Assembly member Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), whose 78th District includes La Jolla, announced May 15 that he had formed a coalition designed to create a blueprint for San Diego’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-member task force, dubbed “Back to Work SD,” consists of elected officials, industry leaders and other community members.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) and Paola Avila, vice president for international business affairs at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the group’s co-chairs.

The coalition also includes California Treasurer Fiona Ma, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Unified School District board member Richard Barrera and representatives of UC San Diego, the San Diego Economic Development Corp., the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council and Circulate San Diego.

The group intends to publish a formal blueprint in the next few months. — City News Service Scripps Research awards 44 doctoral degrees

Scripps Research awarded doctoral degrees May 15 to 44 graduate students who completed the rigorous academic and research requirements of the institute’s Skaggs Graduate School of Chemical and Biological Sciences.

Due to restrictions imposed in response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a virtual celebration for the Class of 2020 will be held in July in place of the traditional annual commencement ceremony on the La Jolla campus.

“Even though we are unable to celebrate our graduates in person this year, it’s gratifying to know that so many of these outstanding young scientists are already hard at work investigating potential causes of and treatments for COVID-19 and other diseases that afflict so many,” said Phil Dawson, dean of graduate and postdoctoral studies at Scripps Research and a professor in the chemistry department.

Menehune surf contest canceled; art contest ongoing

Though the 2020 Menehune surf contest has been canceled, the associated art contest is in full swing. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 29, and the winner will be announced Monday, June 15.

This is the 2019 winner of the Menehune art contest. The deadline for this year’s submissions is Friday, May 29. (Courtesy)

The surf contest, for those 18 and younger, was scheduled for Oct. 3.

The winning design will be featured on next year’s event T-shirt and the artist will receive $100 (second place gets $50 and third place wins $25).

Artists must 18 or younger, produce original work 9 by 12 inches or smaller, in black and white and in a format suitable for graphic reproduction. Artists also must submit a profile with age, school and contact information. Preference is given for artwork that depicts children, surfing and La Jolla Shores.

The top entries will be featured on the La Jolla Shores Surfing Association website in a digital art show at ljssa.org.

Shops at La Jolla Village gives $25,000 to SD Food Bank

The Shops at La Jolla Village mall is donating $25,000 to Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to fund 125,000 meals for those in need.

Every month, the food bank provides food to about 350,000 individuals and families throughout San Diego County.

Muirlands online auction fundraiser set to begin

The Muirlands Foundation’s Muirlands Rocks online auction fundraiser is set for bidding to start at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25, and close at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

All auction proceeds will benefit Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla. Learn more at muirlandsfoundation.org/muirlands-rocks.

La Jolla High Foundation holds online auction

The La Jolla High School Foundation’s spring auction is on through Friday, May 22. (Courtesy)

Though plans for the Viking Golf Classic and Spring Fling fundraisers were canceled, the La Jolla High School Foundation is still raising funds to support the school.

In place of the annual in-person events, the foundation is holding its first online spring auction through Friday, May 22.

Learn more and view the items up for bid at e.givesmart.com/events/faL.

Young playwrights’ contest deadline is June 1

The submission deadline for the Playwrights Project’s 36th annual California Young Playwrights Contest for writers 18 and younger is Monday, June 1.

The 2019 contest featured 561 plays submitted by students from 56 schools in 26 districts across the state.

Students are encouraged to submit original, unpublished plays written individually or in partnership. There are no limits on subject, style and form. Scripts should be a minimum of 10 typed pages, using proper play format. There is no maximum page suggestion, and students may submit multiple plays.

Contest finalists are honored at a special celebration, and winning plays will be produced in the Playwrights Project’s annual Plays by Young Writers Festival, to be held in spring 2021.

To submit scripts online or for more information, visit playwrightsproject.org/programs/contest.

Athenaeum juried art show goes online

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition will be held online July 18 to Aug. 29. The submission deadline is Wednesday, July 1.

Selected artists will have their work exhibited in the online gallery. Artists must live, work or exhibit within San Diego County or Tijuana, Mexico. Artwork must have been completed within the past five years.

For more information, visit ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition or email jsaucedo@ljathenaeum.org.

La Jolla Meals on Wheels sees 40% rise in requests

La Jolla Meals on Wheels says it is facing an unprecedented demand for meals amid the coronavirus pandemic, recording a 40 percent increase in meal requests from local senior citizens.

A recent survey conducted by Meals on Wheels America found that nearly all local Meals on Wheels programs are experiencing increased demand since COVID-19 concerns and social distancing measures began taking hold. Learn more at lajollamealsonwheels.org.

SD community colleges offer summer digital classes

For the first time, the San Diego Community College District is offering its entire schedule of summer classes online, with open registration beginning this week and sessions ranging from four to eight weeks starting as early as Wednesday, June 3.

A complete list of summer courses, programs and schedules is available at sdccd.edu.