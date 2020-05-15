UCSD’s Rady School launches local business recovery coalition

UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management launched the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition on May 14 to help businesses in the region navigate the challenges created by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition’s purpose is to draw on expertise from the UCSD community to provide immediate free assistance and guidance to businesses.

“We recognize the incredible hardships businesses have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “The Rady School was founded in conjunction with local business leaders who envisioned the school as a catalyst of economic development. Today, that goal is more crucial than ever, and the Rady School is ready to respond.”

Faculty from the Rady School and throughout UCSD will provide virtual advice and insight, according to the university. The services will be managed by the school’s Beyster Institute and the California Institute for Innovation and Development.

“The Rady School Business Recovery Coalition is the next evolution of why the school was founded,” said school dean Lisa Ordonez. “It’s in our DNA to help businesses with innovative ideas. We want to be at the forefront of the recovery effort in the San Diego region.”

The coalition will help businesses with immediate needs such as financial planning, challenges with resources and Paycheck Protection Program evaluations, as well as how to navigate safe and successful reopenings and innovations, including business strategies, branding, re-establishing consumer confidence and identifying growth opportunities.

UCSD student teams also will support businesses while gaining real-world consulting experience.

Businesses that want a consultation with a coalition associate can go to rady.ucsd.edu/about/COVID-19/covid-small-business-recovery. ◆