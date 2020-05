A bunch of birds did a messy number — No. 2, to be exact — on the La Jolla Cove walkway after the area was closed to the public in March because of the coronavirus.

But the sullied sidewalk pictured May 13 was looking shiny and new two days later after city workers cleaned it up.

The Cove walkway on May 15, after it was cleaned up. (Bill Robbins)

However, the birds were already seen congregating again. ◆