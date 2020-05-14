Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

1/18
Barbara Martin got this shot while on a morning walk hoping to see wildflowers.
Barbara Martin was walking the Coast Walk when she captured this scene.
This photo by Barry Levine shows La Jolla’s beauty doesn’t stop at the shore. (Barry Levine)
Cormorants take a rest after going fishing. (Barry Levine)
Davis Lynn, 18 months, and his Great Dane, Betty, hit the sand at La Jolla Shores. (Nicole Lynn)
This picture by Justin Maletic was taken from the cliffs at Shell Beach on April 29, capturing the bioluminescent water crashing into the rocks. (Justin Maletic)
This bird’s-eye shot by Rich Wolf gives a different angle to the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Rich Wolf
A mirror image? Not quite, but these gulls form a nice pair of bookends. (John King)
Bird’s-eye view — Here is an aerial image captured by Paul Emus from a drone of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Paul Emus)
Savoring the seaside — Enjoying the coastline during low tide at the Bird Rock tidepools. (Anne Cherrie)
Savoring the seaside — Anne Cherrie found two octopuses during low tide at the Bird Rock tidepools. (Anne Cherrie)
Sign of spring — More than 39 years after it was received as a housewarming gift, Steve Brozinsky’s Clivia miniata (sometimes known as a “bush lily”) blooms without fail every spring at his La Jolla home. (Steve Brozinsky/Steve Brozinsky)
Wanna trade? Due to the shortage of toilet paper in La Jolla, Sunny Donald’s canine, Alison, would like to offer a trade for dog treats ... a lot of dog treats! (Sunny Donald/Sunny Donald)
Reflections in the rain — Wet streets helped make this moment magical in early spring 2020 at Herschel Avenue and Wall Street in La Jolla. (Mark Lasher)
Meals for medical workers — Candor Restaurant and Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering in La Jolla donate meals to health workers at the Scripps medical campus on North Torrey Pines Road. The business has partnered with Frontline Foods, which raises money to pay local restaurants to prepare meals for those working the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. (Courtesy)
Mine! Mine! Mine! (for fans of Disney•Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”) — Penny Wilkes spotted this flock of seagulls on the the first day of spring, March 19, 2020 in La Jolla. (Penny Wilkes)
Penny Wilkes captured this naturally layered sunset from La Jolla in early spring 2020. (Penny Wilkes)
La Jollans give grand display of gratitude — Residents of the La Jolla Mesa area took to the streets — literally — to show their appreciation to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages of gratitude to doctors and nurses were written in chalk on the asphalt, visible from well above the treetops. (Linda Daniels)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it.