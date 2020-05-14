Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Air Force Thunderbirds honor health workers with hospital flyovers

flyover-1.JPG
Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla on May 15 to honor medical workers and other COVID-19 first responders.
(Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Rob Vardon
May 14, 2020
1:35 PM
UPDATED May 15, 2020 | 3:46 PM
Share

The Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s air demonstration squadron, honored San Diego County health workers and other COVID-19 first responders with formation flights over several hospitals May 15.

Six F-16 Fighting Falcons performed the flyovers starting at noon on a south-to-north route at locations including the VA Medical Center and Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

“My mother is 98 years old and getting a procedure done here, and my father was a naval aviator,” Jann Davidson said outside Scripps Green. “This is a Navy and Marine Corps family and it made our hearts stop when we saw the planes. It was a joy to see. I think it’s wonderful for the medical workers to be honored this way and we feel lucky to have been here for this day.”

flyover-2.JPG
Staff members at Scripps Green Hospital watch and photograph a flyover by Air Force Thunderbirds on May 15.
(Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

After leaving San Diego County, the Thunderbirds continued to Orange and Los Angeles counties.

It was the second recent flyover of hospitals in La Jolla and across the San Diego area. A group of private pilots performed their own April 24.

News
Pilots honor health care workers with fly-overs of local hospitals
plane with banner A.jpg
News
Pilots honor health care workers with fly-overs of local hospitals
Pilots in private planes flew in formation over hospitals in La Jolla and across the San Diego area on April 24 to salute health care professionals working the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, have been honoring front-line health care workers across the United States with flyovers during the past few weeks. ◆

News
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Follow Us
Rob Vardon
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement