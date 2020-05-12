Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
San Diego County malls, offices and some other businesses can reopen

Pet groomer Eileen Hecker opposes any laws to license pet groomers and worries about the ban on using cages/kennels to dry cats and dogs.
Pet groomers can reopen their businesses, according to San Diego County officials.
(File)
By Lyndsay Winkley
May 12, 2020
7:58 PM
San Diego County officials said Tuesday that malls can reopen for curbside service and offices and businesses that offer certain services also are allowed to reopen, effective immediately.

The announcement followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to again loosen the state’s stay-at-home order.

County officials also reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. To date, 5,161 county residents have been sickened by the coronavirus and 190 have died.

The latest victims — nine men and six women —died between May 7 and May 11 and were between the ages of 56 and 92. All had existing health conditions.

Here are the businesses that can reopen in San Diego County once they have submitted a Safe Reopening Plan to county officials:

  • All malls, including outdoor malls, strip malls and outlet malls, can reopen for curbside service.
  • Offices, though teleworking remains strongly encouraged.
  • Pet groomers
  • Car washes
  • Outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces

Restaurants were not given the green light to resume dine-in options.

Lyndsay Winkley
Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in July 2012, covering crime and public safety news. She previously covered Del Mar and the fairgrounds as well as other North County news. Before joining the U-T, Lyndsay worked for several South County Patch sites. A graduate of SDSU, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and the California College Media Association for her college work in investigative and breaking news.
