La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: COVID-19 numbers, police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
(File)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
May 12, 2020
1 PM
COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of May 11, ZIP code 92037 had 36 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 84.5 per 100,000 residents. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

April 26

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 7700 block Fay Avenue, 2:32 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Moonridge Drive, 6:21 a.m.

Fraud: 1300 block Opal Street, 8 a.m.

April 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Coral Reef Avenue., 1 a.m.

April 28

Felony grand theft: 2400 block Azure Coast Drive, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Linda Rosa Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 800 block Turquoise Street, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2300 block King Arthur Court, 5 p.m.

April 29

Drunk in public: Avenida de la Playa at Camino del Sol, 2:38 a.m.

Petty theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:25 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1600 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:55 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1600 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 a.m.

Felony burglary: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10:11 a.m.

Fraud: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 p.m.

April 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Thunderbird Lane, 5:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5700 block Dolphin Place, 9:30 p.m.

May 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: Dawes Street at Opal Street, 2:17 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 11 a.m.

May 2

Residential burglary: 1500 block Calle Delicada, 2:30 p.m.

May 4

Felony vandalism: 6000 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, noon

May 5

Drunk in public: 300 block Sea Lane, 5:27 p.m.

Drunk in public: 400 block Pearl Street, 6:18 p.m.

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 300 block Vista de la Playa, 8:05 p.m.

May 6

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Rosemont Street, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5200 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 8:15 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 2700 block Carriagedale Row, 8:26 p.m.

May 7

Felony vehicle theft: 5800 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 11 a.m.

Fraud: 5100 block Crystal Drive, 1 p.m.

Petty theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 11 p.m.

May 8

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:37 a.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon: 300 block Bandera Street, 8:40 p.m. Three males drove by a victim who was outside his vehicle and threw a glass bottle and a beer can at him, narrowly missing his head. This occurred after the three did not allow the victim to access stairs to the Tourmaline surf area.

May 9

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 11:40 p.m.

May 10

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 6600 block Michaeljohn Drive, 11 p.m.

May 11

Vandalism: 6000 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 9 a.m.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon
