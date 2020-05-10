Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Show us your masks!

(Kay Scanlon / Los Angeles Times)
May 10, 2020
1:49 PM
As you face off against the coronavirus, have you found a way to make your mandated facial covering pop?

Maybe you have a colorful bandanna or shirt you’re putting to extra use. Maybe you’ve invented your own creation to spice up your public outings.

Perhaps you’ve come across one of those online offerings that gives your face a whole new look.

Email a photo of you in your mask, or masks, of choice to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. We’ll publish them online and in the May 21 edition. Don’t forget to include your name. ◆

