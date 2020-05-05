La Jolla Crime and Public Safety News: COVID-19 numbers, Police Blotter

COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of May 4, ZIP code 92037 had 33 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 77.5 per 100,000. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police Blotter

April 25

Petty theft, 200 block Prospect Street, midnight.

Fraud, 1200 block Park Row, 8 a.m.

April 26

Petty theft, 7200 block Fay Avenue. 1:20 p.m.

April 27