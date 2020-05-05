Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

La Jolla Crime and Public Safety News: COVID-19 numbers, Police Blotter

SDPD Police car Crime Photo.jpg
To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
(File)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
May 5, 2020
2 PM
Share

COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of May 4, ZIP code 92037 had 33 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 77.5 per 100,000. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police Blotter

April 25

  • Petty theft, 200 block Prospect Street, midnight.
  • Fraud, 1200 block Park Row, 8 a.m.

April 26

  • Petty theft, 7200 block Fay Avenue. 1:20 p.m.

April 27

  • Battery, 500 block Marine Street. 5 p.m.
News
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Elisabeth Frausto
Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement