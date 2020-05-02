UC San Diego decides to hold commencement online due to coronavirus

UC San Diego has decided to hold its spring commencement online rather than on campus because of restrictions on gatherings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 people had been expected to attend ceremonies scheduled for June.

But the university said it hopes to hold a traditional in-person ceremony sometime later in the year.

The new schedule calls for Virtual Commencement 2020, which will include undergraduate colleges and graduate programs, at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Bill Whitaker, a veteran correspondent on the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” will give the commencement address.

“I am always so very proud of our graduating class, but this year especially so,” Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said in an online statement. “They have proven not only that they can adapt but also that they can thrive under extenuating circumstances.

“Our entire student body has risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and exceeded all expectations. I honor their resilience, hard work and determination.”

Students who want to participate in the virtual commencement must register at commencement.ucsd.edu. There is no fee.

Khosla said earlier that the pandemic has cost the university $150 million and is expected to cost an additional $200 million to $300 million by late summer. UCSD has tentatively decided to welcome students back to campus in the fall, though it will offer many online courses for students who cannot return.

