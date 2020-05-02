Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
UC San Diego decides to hold commencement online due to coronavirus

UCSD graduation
UC San Diego’s spring 2020 graduation exercises will be held online rather than on campus.
(File)

This year’s on-campus ceremony was expected to draw more than 10,000 people in June.

By Gary Robbins
May 2, 2020
10:49 AM
UC San Diego has decided to hold its spring commencement online rather than on campus because of restrictions on gatherings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 people had been expected to attend ceremonies scheduled for June.

But the university said it hopes to hold a traditional in-person ceremony sometime later in the year.

The new schedule calls for Virtual Commencement 2020, which will include undergraduate colleges and graduate programs, at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Bill Whitaker, a veteran correspondent on the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” will give the commencement address.

“I am always so very proud of our graduating class, but this year especially so,” Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said in an online statement. “They have proven not only that they can adapt but also that they can thrive under extenuating circumstances.

“Our entire student body has risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and exceeded all expectations. I honor their resilience, hard work and determination.”

Students who want to participate in the virtual commencement must register at commencement.ucsd.edu. There is no fee.

Khosla said earlier that the pandemic has cost the university $150 million and is expected to cost an additional $200 million to $300 million by late summer. UCSD has tentatively decided to welcome students back to campus in the fall, though it will offer many online courses for students who cannot return.

La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

News Education
Gary Robbins
Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.
