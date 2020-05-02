Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Three small rock slides at Black’s Beach close private road

Black’s Beach
Three small rock slides were reported near Black’s Beach in La Jolla on May 2.
(File)

Lifeguards said there were no injuries. The road is owned by UC San Diego and used by lifeguard vehicles.

By Charles T. Clark
May 2, 2020
5:10 PM
Multiple bluff collapses blocked vehicle access to a private road near Black’s Beach in La Jolla on May 2, although pedestrians could still walk down the road.

San Diego lifeguard Lt. Maureen Hodges said witnesses reported seeing three small rock slides over the course of an hour before 10 a.m., obstructing about 30 yards of a non-public access road but leaving no injuries.

The road, which is owned by UC San Diego and used by lifeguard vehicles, was still accessible for pedestrians, lifeguards said.

Hodges said UCSD was coordinating with the city of San Diego to remove debris from the road but she expected it would be clear at some point in the afternoon.

In the interim, lifeguards said they would rely on contingency plans, such as water vehicles and a truck already on the beach, if they needed to conduct a rescue near that portion of the beach.

Hodges said such collapses happen from time to time, and lifeguards recommend people give the cliffs a wide berth at all times. ◆

Charles T. Clark
Charles Clark covers politics and county government for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He came to the Union-Tribune in 2018 from The Day in New London, Connecticut, where he covered the towns of Ledyard and North Stonington. He has experience at Bloomberg News, the Seattle Times and the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting. 
