‘Gillispie Gives Back’: La Jolla school extends helping hand to essential workers, seniors and food bank

Faculty, staff, students and families at Gillispie School in La Jolla have been working to come up with ways to bring the community together even as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people apart.

The private school for children from age 2 through sixth grade has been closed and practicing remote learning since March but has several projects being put into action.

In one, students and teachers have created cards, treats, letters and signs to help brighten the day of San Diego’s health professionals, emergency first responders and other essential workers.

Students and teachers at Gillispie School in La Jolla have created cards, treats, letters and signs to thank San Diego’s essential workers. (Courtesy of Gillispie School)

Students also have been asked to write letters and poems, draw pictures and make cards that the school will deliver once a week to residents of the Chateau La Jolla senior community.

Gillispie also is inviting everyone to participate in the “Gillispie Gives Back” online food drive to help the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. The school set up a virtual market on the​ food bank website​ where visitors can choose items to buy for the food bank or make monetary donations. ◆