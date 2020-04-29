Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Scripps tests treating patients with donated plasma from COVID-19 survivors

Robert Riordan COVID19 plasma donor.jpg
Robert Riordan, who recovered after contracting COVID-19 in March, recently donated plasma at the Scripps Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.
(Courtesy of Scripps Health)
By Alex Riggins
April 29, 2020
9:55 AM
Share

Scripps Health says it is the first health care provider in San Diego County to treat COVID-19 patients with donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Though there is no known cure or proven treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, many believe that plasma that has developed antibodies may be beneficial to those who contract COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma, as it is known, has shown to be a beneficial viral treatment in the past against infectious diseases such as the 1918 flu, SARS, MERS and H1N1, according to the San Diego Blood Bank.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a treatment, though it has authorized and regulated its use as an investigational product.

Scripps did its first convalescent plasma treatment on April 1. Recently a second COVID-19 survivor donated plasma that was administered to a patient.

The donor, Encinitas resident Robert Riordan, donated his plasma at the Scripps Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

He said he contracted the virus in March while on an out-of-state ski trip with friends. In a video interview with Scripps, he said his wife likely also had the disease.

“After we recovered ... we kind of walked around with this feeling of immunity, this feeling that you have tiger’s blood, and we were trying to figure out how can we go help people?” Riordan said. “At that time, [New York City Mayor] Bill de Blasio was asking for nurses and people with medical experience to go to New York. It’s like, ‘Well, I can’t help with that, but this is something I can do.’ We’re regular blood donors ... so when I got the call from Scripps, it was a no-brainer.”

COVID-19 survivors who want to donate plasma through Scripps can call (858) 554-4340 for more information.

The San Diego Blood Bank recently announced that it received plasma donations from four COVID-19 survivors.

Those seeking to become a convalescent plasma donor through the Blood Bank can visit sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma. ◆

News
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Alex Riggins
Follow Us
Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement