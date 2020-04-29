Crime and Public Safety Blotter: April 15-26

COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of April 27, ZIP code 92037 had 35 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 82.2 per 100,000. bit.ly/covidbyzip
Police Blotter
April 15
- Vehicle break-in, 6700 block Tyrian Street. 8 p.m.
April 17
- Petty theft, 0 block Santa Fe Street. 9 a.m.
- Grand theft (over $950), 7400 block High Avenue. noon
April 19
- Battery, 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard. 8:40 a.m.
- Drunk in public, 4800 block Ocean Boulevard. 10:35 p.m.
April 20
- Battery, 500 block Westbourne Street. 3 a.m.
- Battery, 400 block Sea Ridge Drive. 8 a.m.
- Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2400 block Ellentown Road. 11:29 p.m. (A verbal altercation occurred, with the offender returning later to the victim’s house, threatening harm. The offender had left by the time officers arrived, but was arrested on April 25 during a traffic stop on Fay Ave.)
April 22
- Petty theft, 1700 block Caminito Ardiente, 6:35 p.m.
April 24
- Vandalism ($400 or more), 9500 block Poole Street. 1:59 p.m.
- Vehicle theft, 2000 block Soledad Avenue. 2 p.m.
- Assault with deadly weapon (not a firearm), 7000 block Neptune Place. 2:40 p.m. (An unknown driver intentionally hit a bicyclist twice with his car. The victim sustained minor scrapes and bruises; the suspect fled the scene and is not in custody at press time.)
April 25
- Vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Coast Boulevard. 4:40 p.m.
April 26
- Fraud, 7600 block Exchange Place. 10 a.m.
— Compiled by Elisabeth Frausto from San Diego Police Department reports. ◆