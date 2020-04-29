Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Crime and Public Safety Blotter: April 15-26

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
8 AM
COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of April 27, ZIP code 92037 had 35 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 82.2 per 100,000. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police Blotter

April 15

  • Vehicle break-in, 6700 block Tyrian Street. 8 p.m.

April 17

  • Petty theft, 0 block Santa Fe Street. 9 a.m.
  • Grand theft (over $950), 7400 block High Avenue. noon

April 19

  • Battery, 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard. 8:40 a.m.
  • Drunk in public, 4800 block Ocean Boulevard. 10:35 p.m.

April 20

  • Battery, 500 block Westbourne Street. 3 a.m.
  • Battery, 400 block Sea Ridge Drive. 8 a.m.
  • Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2400 block Ellentown Road. 11:29 p.m. (A verbal altercation occurred, with the offender returning later to the victim’s house, threatening harm. The offender had left by the time officers arrived, but was arrested on April 25 during a traffic stop on Fay Ave.)

April 22

  • Petty theft, 1700 block Caminito Ardiente, 6:35 p.m.

April 24

  • Vandalism ($400 or more), 9500 block Poole Street. 1:59 p.m.
  • Vehicle theft, 2000 block Soledad Avenue. 2 p.m.
  • Assault with deadly weapon (not a firearm), 7000 block Neptune Place. 2:40 p.m. (An unknown driver intentionally hit a bicyclist twice with his car. The victim sustained minor scrapes and bruises; the suspect fled the scene and is not in custody at press time.)

April 25

  • Vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Coast Boulevard. 4:40 p.m.

April 26

  • Fraud, 7600 block Exchange Place. 10 a.m.

— Compiled by Elisabeth Frausto from San Diego Police Department reports.

