Tell us your plans to beat the pandemic for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up fast on May 10.

It used to be one of those days when we’d get family and some friends together and celebrate with dinner out, maybe a play, maybe a movie or a day at the beach, or just a nice big gathering at home or in the backyard or park.

But with stay-at-home and social distancing measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mother’s Day is going to look different this year.

So tell us ... do you have any creative plans for your celebration with Mom? Who knows, you might find a way to make it even more special this time.

Share your ideas with us by emailing Editor Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by 10 a.m. Monday, May 4. Please include your name and neighborhood. We’ll run your responses in the May 7 print edition of the Light and online at lajollalight.com.