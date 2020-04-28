Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Tell us your plans to beat the pandemic for Mother’s Day

Mothers day Brown Padres
The coronavirus crisis may have limited the celebration options this year, but mothers will still get their day May 10. Tell us your plans.
(Light File)
April 28, 2020
4 PM
Share

Mother’s Day is coming up fast on May 10.

It used to be one of those days when we’d get family and some friends together and celebrate with dinner out, maybe a play, maybe a movie or a day at the beach, or just a nice big gathering at home or in the backyard or park.

But with stay-at-home and social distancing measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mother’s Day is going to look different this year.

So tell us ... do you have any creative plans for your celebration with Mom? Who knows, you might find a way to make it even more special this time.

Share your ideas with us by emailing Editor Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by 10 a.m. Monday, May 4. Please include your name and neighborhood. We’ll run your responses in the May 7 print edition of the Light and online at lajollalight.com.

News
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement