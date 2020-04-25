Abandoned boat found at Black’s Beach with 7 life jackets

Federal agents discovered an abandoned boat in La Jolla on April 25, as well as seven life jackets, a Border Patrol spokesman said.

The boat was found around 7 a.m. at Black’s Beach. Agents searched the area and found life jackets and footprints but no people, said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeff Stephenson.

#USBP agents discovered an abandoned pleasure craft on Blacks Beach this morning along with multiple life vests. No arrests were made in connection with the vessel. Patroling the expansive coastal border is challenging, so I ask everyone: if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/Omzhl0Idwx — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) April 25, 2020

Stephenson said no other items were found and no arrests were made in connection with the abandoned vessel.

The boat was seized by Customs and Border Protection’s Air Marine Operations unit. ◆