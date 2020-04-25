Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Abandoned boat found at Black’s Beach with 7 life jackets

abandoned boat.jpg
Border Patrol agents found an abandoned boat at Black’s Beach in La Jolla on April 25, as well as seven life jackets, but no people.
(U.S. Border Patrol)

Despite a search by Border Patrol agents, no arrests were made in connection with the abandoned vessel.

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
April 25, 2020
4:52 PM
Share

Federal agents discovered an abandoned boat in La Jolla on April 25, as well as seven life jackets, a Border Patrol spokesman said.

The boat was found around 7 a.m. at Black’s Beach. Agents searched the area and found life jackets and footprints but no people, said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeff Stephenson.

Stephenson said no other items were found and no arrests were made in connection with the abandoned vessel.

The boat was seized by Customs and Border Protection’s Air Marine Operations unit. ◆

News
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
Follow Us
Andrea Lopez-Villafaña covers the neighborhoods of San Diego for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She graduated from San Diego State where she worked for the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. She was previously with San Diego CityBeat and La Prensa San Diego.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement