A greeting from the Light’s new editor, Rob Vardon

Greetings, La Jolla!

I’d like to take a few moments to introduce myself. I’m Rob Vardon, the new editor of the Light.

Though it’s a little strange to be starting a new job in the middle of a pandemic when the office is closed to everyone, including staff, we’re all continuing to work hard to bring you the Light as you have come to know and love it. And that’s not going to change.

I’m very happy to be here. I’ve always loved this area. When I was a kid, my dad would sit at La Jolla Cove during our family vacations from the Bay Area and gaze at the water for what, to a kid, seemed like hours. I believe La Jolla was his favorite place on Earth, and it rubbed off on me.

As I mentioned, I’m originally from the Bay Area — San Jose, to be exact — but Southern California was never a stranger. I’ve been living in this part of the state for most of the past 33 years — save for four years in Texas in the ‘90s, where I worked for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

I also worked for almost 20 years at the Orange County Register in a variety of editing roles, and I come to the Light after being editor of the Daily Pilot, a five-day-a-week paper that is part of the Los Angeles Times’ community news group.

My wife, Susan — who also is a journalist — and I intend to move to the La Jolla area soon. Our beagle-cattle dog mix, Dakota, and Maine coon cat, Shadow, also look forward to it.

At the moment, we still live in south Orange County in the city of Lake Forest. If that doesn’t help you, it’s between Irvine and Mission Viejo. If that still doesn’t help you, may I suggest Google.

Our 22-year-old son, Nick, lives in Maine, where he went to play junior hockey a couple of years ago after stops in Arizona and New Jersey. He’s since gone into the landscaping business and is engaged to be married this year. (Wasn’t it just last year that he was asking for help with his homework, playing in Little League and slapping on his first set of goalie gear for his first trip to an ice rink? It sure seems like it. You parents know what I’m talking about — or will soon enough.)

Anyway, that’s me. I’d love to hear from you. Please send me your story ideas, letters, comments, questions and other submissions. I look forward to serving and being part of this community.

Rob Vardon is editor of the La Jolla Light, PB Monthly and Point Loma-OB Monthly. Reach him at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can call (858) 875-5950. ◆