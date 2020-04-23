Pilots to honor health care workers with fly-overs of local hospitals

Pilots in about 30 planes will fly in formation over hospitals in La Jolla and across the San Diego area on Friday to salute health care professionals working the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus, planners of the event said Thursday.

The contingent of aviators, including members of a local flight-performance team, will execute fly-overs in various groupings above 12 hospitals between 10 and 11 a.m., towing banners, writing sky messages with smoke and performing stunts.

The fleet of aircraft — including Bonanzas, Cirruses, Cessnas, Mooneys, Great Lakes biplanes, aerobatic designs, 1940s-era Stearman trainers and other military relics — will pass over San Diego VA Medical Center at 3350 La Jolla Village Drive and Scripps Green Hospital at 10666 N. Torrey Pines Road, as well as Palomar Medical Center, Pomerado Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital of San Diego County, Rady Children’s Hospital, Scripps Chula Vista, Scripps Encinitas, Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Coronado, Sharp Memorial and Sharp Grossmont.

Medical workers and patients will be able to see the aerial tributes from the grounds and windows of the care centers, said Phil Kendro, a retired Marine and pilot with United Airlines whose wife, Jill, is a radiology nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“If we can get them a little excited and give them a boost of positive energy, that’s always good,” said Kendro, a 47-year-old Rancho Bernardo resident.

Kendro said the event is the brainchild of Scripps Green nurse Doreen Freedman, a private pilot who was inspired by a recent similar aerial display for health care workers and hospital patients grappling with COVID-19 in the Kansas City area.

Last week, Freedman suggested to her local flying friends that they put together the same sort of airborne tribute, and planning for the project took off, according to Kendro.

“Everybody’s very excited about this,” he said.

Most of the participants, including noted air-race competitor Anthony Oshinuga, will take off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon and Montgomery Field in Serra Mesa, Kendro said. One will fly in from French Valley and another from Borrego Springs.

Though not all the pilots will pass over each facility, one eight- to 10-member squadron will — members of San Diego Salute, who fly high-performance propeller-driven former military aircraft in formation for patriotic holiday celebrations, memorials, fundraisers and sporting events.

Other area aviation groups and companies involved include Allen Airways Flying Museum, Commemorative Air Force Air Group One, Money Aerial Media, Plus One Flyers, San Diego Aerial Advertising, San Diego Antique Aircraft Association and San Diego Sky Tours.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.