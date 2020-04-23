Mayor proposes reducing budget by 10 percent, with no new La Jolla projects funded

No new projects in La Jolla are slated for funding in San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 City budget released April 15, with sweeping reductions across City departments. However, existing La Jolla projects that were previously assigned funding would proceed as planned.

“The City Council and I have worked together to build up our reserves and restore core service levels since the Great Recession of 2008. This proactive planning has helped us save for a rainy day. Unfortunately, the ongoing fiscal impacts of the [coronavirus] pandemic are more like a hurricane,” Faulconer said in a statement. “Despite volatile revenue projections due to the ongoing closure of the local and national economy, I have proposed a balanced and fiscally responsible budget for Fiscal Year 2021 that takes into account all information available in this uncertain time. The Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 is $3.9 billion — a $427 million, or 10 percent, decrease from the Fiscal Year 2020 Adopted Budget.”

He added the proposed budget includes $46 million in General Fund reductions across all branches and almost $15 million in reductions to non-General Fund expenditures to help balance the General Fund budget. As part of the reduction, operation will be minimized from 60 to 45 hours a week at the La Jolla Rec Center.

In addition to water distribution projects and pipeline replacements, other La Jolla infrastructure projects will continue to be funded, according to the draft budget.



Scripps Park comfort station

A project currently under construction will provide for a replacement comfort station (restroom facility) in Ellen Browning Scripps Park adjacent to La Jolla Cove. Construction is anticipated to be completed in Fiscal Year 2022.

An additional $200,000 in Regional Parks Improvement Funds is being requested for the project in Fiscal Year 2021 due to increased construction delivery costs.



La Jolla View Reservoir

This project involves the construction of a new 3.11 million gallons prestressed concrete reservoir. Also, it will install 2,800 feet of 30-inch pipeline and demolish the old La Jolla View Reservoir and the La Jolla Exchange Place Reservoir and Pump Station.

Originally planned for construction in 2021, the start date has been moved to Fiscal Year 2022 to be completed in 2024.



UC San Diego fire station

This project provides for the design and construction of a new permanent three-bay fire station of approximately 10,500 square feet. The facility will accommodate three fire apparatus and a crew of nine to eleven fire personnel, and onsite surface parking for Fire-Rescue personnel and apparatus bays.

In addition, the offsite improvements include but are not limited to site grading, utility, and street/traffic improvements within the public right-of-way along Torrey Pines Road to allow for emergency response apparatus bays.

Construction is anticipated to begin in Fiscal Year 2023 and will be completed in Fiscal Year 2027.



La Jolla segment of the Coastal Rail Trail

The Gilman Drive segment of the regional 40-mile bicycle corridor known as the Coastal Rail Trail proposes a bikeway along the coast in the cities of Oceanside, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Del Mar and San Diego.

The proposed alignment will follow Gilman Drive between La Jolla Village Drive and Interstate 5, installing a one-way protected cycle track in each direction and a continuous sidewalk on the west side of the road.

The environmental and design phases are scheduled to be completed in Fiscal Year 2021. Construction is anticipated to begin in Fiscal Year 2021 and scheduled to be completed by Fiscal Year 2023. A two-year mitigation period will follow construction with project close-out expected in Fiscal Year 2026.

The total project cost increased by $574,374 due to revised construction costs.

Following the release of the proposed budget, District 1 City Councilmember Barbara Bry will host a Budget Town Hall meeting, the details of which are forthcoming.

Soon after, the Mayor will release his May Revised Budget along with the Independent Budget Analyst recommendations. In June, the Adopted Budget will be established.

To review the full budget, visit sandiego.gov/finance/proposed.