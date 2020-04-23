La Jolla Light announces new roles among its newsroom team

Susan DeMaggio, who has been editor of La Jolla Light for the past 10 years, has announced her retirement. The April 23 issue will be her last.

Commenting on the transitions, president and general manager Phyllis Pfeiffer said: “Susan has brought energy and panache to the paper, which is beloved in the community. Her creativity and flair have elevated the paper to a must-read in La Jolla. Susan also launched the PB Monthly and Point Loma-OB Monthly magazines, which have expanded the Union Tribune Community Press footprint in San Diego.”

Pfeiffer added that beginning with the April 30 issue, Rob Vardon, deputy editor of the Los Angeles Times Community News and city editor of the Daily Pilot, will become the new Light editor and will also edit the two monthly magazines.

In other Light news, reporter Ashley Mackin-Solomon has returned to writing for the newspaper, following the conclusion of her maternity leave.

Interim reporter Elisabeth Frausto has joined the staff, taking over for reporter Corey Levitan, who recently left the Light.

Award-winning page designer Daniel K. Lew will continue to create the page layouts, in addition to contributing stories and photos.

The La Jolla Light team, just as many of its readers, is working remotely these days and practicing social distancing, but the newsroom staff can be reached via these e-mail addresses and voicemail boxes:

• Rob Vardon, editor: (858) 875-5950, robert.vardon@lajollalight.com

• Ashley Mackin-Solomon: (858) 875-5957, ashleym@lajollalight.com

• Elisabeth Frausto: (858) 875-5951, efrausto@lajollalight.com

• Daniel K. Lew: (858) 875-5948, daniel@lajollalight.com