Crime and Public Safety Blotter: Graffiti hits Coast Boulevard

Multiple residents reported waking on Monday to several incidences of graffiti along Coast Boulevard and Coast Boulevard South. Several buildings and cars were tagged overnight. San Diego police responded, interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video of the crime. Anyone with information may call (858) 484-3154.



COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The County of San Diego, Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. The numbers, pulled from the WebCMR Communicable Disease Registry, reflect residency, not exposure, and fluctuate as testing results are made available. As of Monday, ZIP code 92037 has 34 registered COVID-19 cases, no change from last week. bit.ly/covidbyzip



BBB advises: Watch out for pandemic phishing scams

Better Business Bureau reports 255 COVID-19 related scam inquiries through April 7. Scammers have taken on new deception techniques to target businesses during the pandemic.

These scams include impersonating company presidents to collect funds, fake supply companies offering necessities, phony offers of small business grants and more.

BBB urges business owners and others to verify information before sending sensitive data, and to beware of phishing e-mails, which might include generic greetings, fake websites, distorted text, or an unrecognizable e-mail address.



Police Blotter

April 5

•Stalking: Temporary restraining order issued, 6600 block La Jolla Blvd. 10 a.m.

April 6

•Grand theft (over $950), 1500 block El Paso Real, 10 a.m.

April 13

•Vehicle break-in, 1700 block Alta Vista Way, 4:35 a.m.

•Fraud, 1500 block El Paso Real, noon

April 14

•Petty theft, 900 block Turquoise St. 4:55 p.m.

•Residential burglary, 5800 block Sagebrush, 10:30 p.m.

April 15

•Vehicle break-in, 9300 block Discovery Way, 2:15 p.m.

•Vehicle theft, 1400 block Olivet Lane, 5:30 p.m.

•Vandalism ($400 or less), Gravilla St. and Neptune Place, 6 p.m.

April 16

•Vehicle theft, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd. 7 a.m.

•Vehicle break-in, 5500 block Linda Rosa Ave. 7:30 a.m.

•Use of controlled substance, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 8:18 a.m.

April 17

•Vandalism ($400 or more), 2300 block King Arthur Court, 5:15 a.m.

•Petty theft, 0 block Santa Fe St. 9 a.m.

April 19

•Battery, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 8:40 a.m.

•Drunk in public, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 10:35 p.m.

April 20

•Battery, 500 block Westbourne St. 3 a.m.

•Battery, 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 8 a.m.

— Compiled from San Diego Police reports

