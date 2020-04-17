La Jolla Light News Nuggets: April 16

Scripps launches rapid coronavirus test

Delivering a positive test result in as little as five minutes (and a negative result in 13 minutes), Scripps Health launched on April 9 the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for detecting the novel coronavirus at its five hospital campuses in San Diego County.

These include Scripps’ two La Jolla campuses: Scripps Green Hospital, 10666 North Torrey Pines Road and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, 9888 Genesee Ave.

The assay runs on Abbott’s ID NOW infectious disease testing platform, a 6.6-pound, small toaster-sized portable device that uses molecular technology to deliver reliable and accurate results. For COVID-19, the platform looks for the novel coronavirus RdRp gene in throat, nasal, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs taken from patients who might be infected.

Blood Bank seeks donors who had COVID-19

San Diego Blood Bank needs those who have contracted, but recovered from COVID-19, as they may be eligible to donate “convalescent plasma” to help treat patients fighting the virus.

While COVID-19 has no proven treatment, plasma taken from those who have recovered may help patients currently fighting the virus. This is because the plasma has developed antibodies against the virus.

Individuals can donate convalescent plasma if they have a confirmed positive laboratory test and no symptoms for the last 28 days. People with a subsequent confirmed negative test can donate after 14 days of symptom resolution.

To submit contact information to be qualified as a convalescent plasma donor, visit sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma

Portable toilets are coming to The Village

With the closure of the La Jolla Rec Center and La Jolla Library — and the public restroom facilities that come with them — District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry announced to the La Jolla Village Merchants Association Zoom meeting April 8 that toilet facilities would be moved from Scripps Park to The Village.

“We have asked for two (portable toilets) and one wash station to be brought up to the Rec Center from Scripps Park, and the same for the library parking lot,” she said.

Health care workers needed for the state

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has put out the call to local nursing students, medical residents and health care workers who have retired or changed professions, to register with the State of California to perform paid work in what is expected to be a surge in COVID-19 related cases. San Diegans interested in joining the California Health Corps may visit sandiego.gov/coronavirus

