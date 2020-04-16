Town Council debuts ‘La Jolla Link’ listing open businesses during coronavirus crisis

In response to the coronavirus crisis restrictions placed on businesses, the La Jolla Town Council has launched the La Jolla Link, an online magazine created with CPG Design to let residents know what local businesses are open and under what parameters.

“We want to keep our businesses going,” Town Council president Ann Kerr Bache told the Light. “The intention is to reach out to the community and let businesses know to sign up and get their word out. It’s completely free to list with the Link, and customers can find information on any business alphabetically by service.”

The Link was created with La Jolla-based custom publishing company CPG Design, whose owner Peter Gottfredson said he got the idea to start the Link after realizing “there wasn’t a good resource for communication about which businesses — from retail to lawyers and accountants — are still open,” he said.

The Link went live April 8, and is constantly updated as business information changes, which Bache said “will help our struggling businesses and our struggling residents trying to figure out if there’s life in La Jolla during this difficult time.”

After the coronavirus restrictions ease, Bache said she would like to see the Link “become a regular activity.”

“The mission of the Town Council is to be a community forum, an information exchange,” she continued. “We’re hoping La Jolla Link will help us build our content database and continue to be a link for the community.”

— Want more information? Visit lajollalinkmagazine.com or e-mail lajollalink@gmail.com