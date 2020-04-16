Crime and Public Safety News for La Jolla

Fire destroys Girard nail salon

A fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Girard Nail & Skin Care in the 7400 block of Girard Ave. Fire crews responded within 5 minutes, briefly evacuating the residents above the salon and containing the fire by 12:58 a.m. according to San Diego Fire Department reports. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $700,000, but no residences sustained damage and no injuries were reported. The cause is undetermined as the Light goes to press.



COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The County of San Diego, Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. The numbers, pulled from the WebCMR Communicable Disease Registry, reflect residency, not exposure, and fluctuate as testing results are made available. As of April 13, 2020, ZIP code 92037 has 34 registered COVID-19 cases. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police Blotter

March 26

• Fraud, 5000 block Cass St. 1:20 p.m.

April 4

• Fraud, 8100 block Paseo Del Ocaso, 10 a.m.

• Petty theft, 2600 block Torrey Pines Rd. 1 p.m.

April 8

• Vandalism ($400 or less), 7100 block Caminito Cruzada, 4 p.m.

• Drunk in public, 7100 block Caminito Cruzada, 4:38 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 900 block La Jolla Rancho Rd. 10 p.m.

April 9

• Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd. 9:33 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 1000 block Sapphire St. 3 p.m.

April 11

• DUI alcohol, 1100 block Archer St. 2:15 a.m.

• Vandalism ($400 or more), 500 block Marine St. 4 p.m.

April 12

• Vehicle break-in, 5200 block Cassandra Lane, 9 p.m.

— Compiled from San Diego Police reports.

