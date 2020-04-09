La Jolla Crime and Public Safety News: Local coronavirus numbers; Weekly list of incidents reported to police

COVID-19 Numbers reported by ZIP Code

The County of San Diego, Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code at 8 a.m. daily. The numbers, pulled from the WebCMR Communicable Disease Registry, reflect residency, not exposure, and fluctuate as test results are made available. As of April 6, La Jolla ZIP code 92037 has 32 registered COVID-19 cases — the 7th highest in the county. bit.ly/covidbyzip



BBB Scam Alert: Tax deadline extension

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns against tax filing deadline extension scams since the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the deferment of the federal income tax payment deadline from April 15 to July 15 this year to help taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Scammers prey on headlines to take advantage of vulnerable individuals,” said Michael Sedio, BBB general counsel. “At this time, taxpayers should stay informed and protected against IRS impersonation scams surrounding the tax filing deadline extension.”

Protect your personal information. Scammers contact taxpayers through phishing e-mails that appear to come from the IRS. The IRS does not initiate contact through e-mail, text messages or social media.

Police Blotter

March 19

• Fraud, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 5:30 a.m.

March 28

• Tamper with vehicle, 2700 block Inverness Court, 3:30 p.m.

• Petty theft, 1400 block Park Row, 11:30 p.m.

March 30

• Vehicle theft, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd. 1:10 p.m.

• DUI alcohol, 9100 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:56 a.m.

April 1

• Vehicle break-in, 7900 block Prospect St. 10:30 a.m. and 1000 block Turquoise St. 1 p.m.

April 2

• Vehicle theft, 600 block Carla Way, 3:45 a.m.

• Vandalism, 7300 block Cuvier St. 6 p.m.

April 3

• Petty theft, 900 Opal St. 12:25 a.m.

• Theft, 300 block Nautilus St. 11 a.m.

• Petty theft, 6600 block Aranda Ave. 4:58 p.m.

• Vandalism, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd. 5 p.m.

April 4

• Residential burglary, 1800 block Nautilus St. 6 p.m.

• Use of controlled substance, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled from San Diego Police reports.

