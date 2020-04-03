La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Man arrested for shooting at police helicopter; Weekly list of incidents reported to police

Man arrested for shooting at police helicopter

Police received a call from a Bird Rock resident regarding a possible home burglary on the 6300 block of Electric Ave. at 10:15 p.m. March 13. The resident reported a man armed with a gun was banging on a door, making rambling statements. San Diego Police helicopter, ABLE, arrived first in the area, and while circling overhead, the suspect (later identified as 46-year-old David Lowe), pointed a rifle at the helicopter and fired one round.

The pilot climbed to a higher altitude and broadcast the action, fearing for safety. Lowe fired a second round at ABLE before Northern Division patrol officers arrived and arrested him without incident. No injuries occurred, nor was the helicopter hit.

In addition to the rifle used to shoot at ABLE, officers recovered a shotgun, other firearms, and several rounds of ammunition. Lowe was booked into County Jail for attempted murder and several counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are working to determine Lowe’s motives.



Assault with a deadly weapon in office building

At about 1:20 p.m. March 23, a suspect entered First Choice Executive Suites, 7825 Fay Ave. and demanded to see a psychologist. The suspect was asked to leave and then grew angry, smashing a container filled with flyers. The suspect then threw a glass vase at the victim, missing her and hitting the floor. At present, the suspect is not in custody.

Advertisement

Police Blotter

March 8

• Vehicle break-in, 800 block Archer St., midnight

March 11

• Vandalism, 7500 block Fay Ave. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

March 12

• Petty theft, 900 block Loring St. 7 a.m.

March 13

• Vehicle break-in, 5200 block Chelsea St. 8 p.m.

March 17

• Residential burglary, 2000 block Spindrift Drive. 12:43 a.m.

March 19

• Grand theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

March 21

• Vehicle break-in, 7100 block Monte Vista Ave. 1 a.m.

March 22

• Petty theft, 300 block Playa Del Sur St. 10:18 p.m.

March 23

• Petty theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd. 12:40 p.m.

• Drunk in public, 5500 block Bellevue Ave. 9:04 p.m.

• Drunk in public, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road. 11:48 p.m.

Advertisement

March 24

• Vandalism, 9400 block La Jolla Shores Drive. 7:10 p.m.

March 25

• Vehicle break-in, 5700 block Soledad Road. 1 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd. 9 a.m.

• Fraud, 7900 block Via Capri, noon

• Vandalism, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd. 10 p.m.

March 26

• Grand theft, 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave. 3:30 p.m.

March 28

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Prospect St. 5:38 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 1000 block Prospect St. 5:38 a.m.

• Grand theft, 400 block Bird Rock Ave. 1:30 p.m.

March 29

• Vehicle break-in, 7800 block Exchange Place, midnight

March 31

• Drunk in public, 1300 block Cave St. 12:27 a.m.

— Compiled from San Diego Police reports.