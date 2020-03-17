Businesses change practices to serve La Jolla under coronavirus climate

As this issue of La Jolla Light went to press, a few local businesses reached out to inform the community how their services have changed with the limits imposed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Press deadline did not allow the Light to publish more businesses than those listed below; if you are a local business or individual who would like your adapted services possibly noted in an upcoming issue, please e-mail: efrausto@lajollalight.com

• El Pescador restaurant and fish market on Pearl Street is now offering curbside pickup of phoned-in orders for prepared food and fresh market items, and will launch a delivery service soon. (858) 456-2526.

• LJ Crafted Wines in Bird Rock is closed for now, but their team will provide a growler delivery service of their wines. wineclub@ljcraftedwines.com

• Dr. Nevin Ramona, a family chiropractor, has started offering house calls to the La Jolla area, during which she will bring her table and empower patients (children and adults) to stay healthy. (619) 895-1880.

• Small Goods, a cheese vendor at the temporarily closed La Jolla Open Aire Market — which normally runs every Sunday on Girard Avenue — has opened up a new, small cafe at 7524 La Jolla Blvd. for take-out and will offer a couple tables a day to local farmers for fresh produce pick up. (858) 886-7217.

Many local restaurants are switching to delivery and take-out models (and others are closed altogether) due to new City and County regulations — see related story on page A10. It is highly suggested to contact restaurants and eating establishments directly for information about any deviation from usual operations.

