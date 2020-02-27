La Jolla community open house: Village Streetscape plans discussion set for Thursday, March 5

La Jolla Community Foundation and Enhance La Jolla board members will host a public forum to present (and answer questions about) the new La Jolla Village Streetscape Plan, from 4-5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., La Jolla. Architect Mark Steele will also be on hand with project blueprints. The community is invited to attend and share ideas for the future of La Jolla. enhancelajolla.org

The first phase of the proposed project is to create a new public plaza at “The Dip,” located at the north end of Girard Avenue at Prospect Street. The La Jolla Village Streetscape Plan includes a myriad of fresh ways these changes could enhance the community.

The focus areas include The Dip, Girard Avenue and Wall Street, a mid-block crossing on Girard, and Girard and Silverado Street. Considered the plan’s catalyst, The Dip will be transformed into a plaza as a place to meet, gather and enjoy views of La Jolla Cove. Being a flexible space with ample seating, architect Mark Steele said he envisions events and music there, adding “it will probably become one of the most prominent and identifying elements in the community.” The east-bound lane of Prospect Street between Girard and Herschel avenues will be removed with the lower west-bound lane of Prospect becoming a two-way street. Nearby parking spaces will be replaced and not lost.

The recommended design at Girard and Wall could act as a plaza area to use for special events for pedestrians only, Steele continued. It features upgraded light fixtures to increase a sense of safety, as well as a lively atmosphere, three additional curb extensions and the removal of two parking spaces. Steele noted that this area provides an “opportunity for artwork to be contained within planters, retaining walls and even the paving.”

Advertisement

— Read more about the Village Streetscape Plan in this La Jolla Light story:

La Jolla Community Foundation unveils Village Streetscape Plan

lajollalight.com/news/story/2020-01-22/la-jolla-community-foundation-unveils-village-streetscape-plan

A birds-eye view of the proposed Prospect Street Plaza (Courtesy of M.W. Steele Group)