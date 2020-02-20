Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry sits down with La Jolla Light; explains why she wants to lead San Diego

La Jollans will vote to help choose the next mayor of San Diego on primary election day — Tuesday, March 3, 2020 — ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

La Jolla Light recently sat down with the top three candidates running to fill Kevin Faulconer’s vacancy — Barbara Bry (D), Todd Gloria (D) and Scott Sherman (R) — and asked each questions compiled by Light staff and La Jolla community leaders and residents.

According to a Feb. 11 San Diego Union-Tribune/10News poll, Gloria has the support of 29 percent of likely voters, followed by Sherman with 18 percent and Bry with 13 percent. (Regretfully, a combination of space and manpower limitations prevented the Light from including the three other candidates — Tasha Williamson, Rich Riel and Gita Appelbaum Singh — who each had 5 percent support or less.)

La Jolla Light interviews with the candidates for the District 1 City Council seat (being vacated by Barbara Bry) can be found on the Light website at bit.ly/2HiADph

The Light’s interview with La Jolla resident Barbara Bry — San Diego mayoral candidate and current District 1 City Council member — appears below. Also, see the Light’s interviews with other mayoral candidates:

• Todd Gloria: lajollalight.com/news/story/2020-02-20/san-diego-mayoral-candidate-todd-gloria

• Scott Sherman: lajollalight.com/news/story/2020-02-20/san-diego-mayoral-candidate-scott-sherman

———

• Interview with Barbara Bry:

Why did you decide to run for Mayor of San Diego?

Barbara Bry: “As you know, I ran for public office for the first time in 2016, after a career as a journalist and high-tech entrepreneur and starting Athena San Diego and Run Women Run, two organizations that empower women. I got to City Hall and was astounded to find a culture of no accountability and no transparency, and I stood up to it immediately and I’m happy to give examples.

I’m running for Mayor because we’re only going to be able to solve important issues if we change the politics-as-usual culture at City Hall.”

———

What’s the biggest issue(s) the City faces?

Barbara Bry: “Homelessness, housing and meeting our Climate Action Plan goals.”

———

What makes you uniquely qualified to deal with them?

Barbara Bry: “I’ve demonstrated, in my time at City Hall, that I make decisions based on data and that I will ask the hard questions. I was the first elected official to oppose the Soccer City land grab, standing up against a popular mayor, weathering a lot of criticism at the time. I was the first elected official to question why 101 Ash St. was sitting empty. It was purchased by the Council before I joined — with Mr. Gloria making the motion and Mr. Sherman seconding the motion — and that building is a money pit for the taxpayers of San Diego.

I have opposed the scooter lobbies, I have opposed Airbnb, and I’m the only candidate who’s not beholden to special interests. In fact, the special interests supporting Todd Gloria recently started running $300,000 worth of television attack ads opposing me.

What’s also important to know is that I’m one of only two votes to oppose eliminating parking requirements, and I have long opposed eliminating height requirements Citywide. Each neighborhood is different and must be treated with respect.”

———

Do you think La Jolla could ever become its own City if it wanted to?

Barbara Bry: “No. I think La Jolla is an important part of the City of San Diego and should remain that way.”

———

Tony Crisafi, chair of La Jolla Community Planning Associations, asks: If Measure C (a citizen initiative designed to increase the lodging tax, expand the convention center, and fund streets and homelessness programs) passes, how will you ensure that homelessness is properly addressed, fairly funded and evenly dealt with Citywide?

Barbara Bry: “I am supporting Measure C because it will provide us with the funding to expand the Convention Center, which is an important driver of the San Diego economy. It also, in the early years, provides a significant sum of money to homeless programs and services. As mayor, I will take a data-driven approach to how we spend that money — to make sure that the programs we fund provide effective outcomes.

I’m honored to be endorsed by Father Joe Carroll (Father Joe’s Villages), because he believes that my homeless plan, which says that we must address the root causes — which can include substance abuse, mental-health issues and employment opportunities — if we’re going to be truly effective. Just providing someone with a place to live is not going to solve our homeless situation.”

———

Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, asks: What are your plans to support small, brick and mortar businesses in light of what some have called the “retail apocalypse”?

Barbara Bry: “There is still room for small businesses who serve their community. And, in La Jolla, I’m particularly excited about Enhance La Jolla, and its efforts already to provide extra services like landscaping and trash pickup, and its long-term plans to make The Village a beautiful, walkable community with a piazza. I think that will bring a lot more people to La Jolla to support the merchants and the restaurants. In addition, The Conrad has opened, which is helpful, and the contemporary art museum will reopen in a year or two, so we will have a real cultural center in La Jolla.

I think, though, we need a successful small business retail community Citywide, and I’m also focused on what we can do in Districts 4, 8 and 9, south of 8, to develop a small business community that both hires from and serves that community. I’m going to use my experience of the last 30 years — including 10 years at the Connect program helping to start high-tech and biotech companies — to create a more vibrant small business ecosystem in San Diego.”

———

John Newsam, president of the Bird Rock Community Council, asks: How do you see achieving a best balance between the need for more lower-income housing and the community wish to curb inappropriate development in certain areas, such as on the coast?

Barbara Bry: Fortunately, on the coast, we have a 30-foot height limit, which I strongly support. It could only be overturned by a vote of the people. But it’s clear we need to build housing for families at all income levels. We need to build housing for people who work in our hotels and restaurants, for firefighters, schoolteachers, nurses and librarians.

As a Council member, I have voted to increase density along transit, where I believe that it belongs — in Mission Valley, in the Morena Boulevard corridor, in the Balboa corridor and in Midway. By increasing density in these areas, we are able to bring down the cost per unit.

At the same time, I believe we need a major focus on increasing home ownership, which is how most people build up wealth in this country. And this is where the state has a role to play. I would support a state bond measure that would provide down-payment and closing-cost assistant to first-time homebuyers who purchase in urban infill areas or in transit-priority areas. And this money would be used to pay for the fees the developers normally pay, which we need because it pays for the new fire station, the bridge across I-5, the new park. But instead, we can have the down-payment money be used for this infrastructure and allow more people to be homeowners. Many people, like teachers, can afford the payments, but they don’t have the down payment.”

———

Melinda Merryweather, former head of Incorporate La Jolla, asks what will you do to remove the pollution at The Cove and the horrible smell so we can use our beaches again?

Barbara Bry: “I would like to work with the various state and federal agencies that have authority over these areas to find out what we’re legally able to do. As I understand it, it is the sea lions at The Cove who produce most of the issues and I would like to find out what we’re legally able to do.”

———

Janie Emerson, chair of La Jolla Shores Association, asks: What is the biggest fiscal challenge facing the City in the future (other than the pension problem) and what is your plan to solve it?

Barbara Bry: “The pension problem is still the biggest fiscal challenge facing the City, because we’re spending an extra $50 million to $100 million a year on a $1.5 billion general fund paying for the sins of past elected officials who underfunded our pension plan. Long term, my plan is to build a healthy economy in San Diego, so we can build our tax base. And I have a vision for a major tech employment downtown. The revitalization of Horton Plaza is Part One. As mayor, I will do a Request For Proposals for the City Hall, which includes City Hall, Golden Hall and the City Operations Building, with the goal of bringing high-paying jobs to Downtown San Diego, where density is appropriate, and where we already have fairly good transit coming in from the south, from the east and — of course with the Blue Line being completed — from the north.

———

La Jolla resident Karen Dyer asks: It is rare to see police patrolling and there appears to be little enforcement. As an example, traffic violations such as running stop signs, reckless driving, and speeding are a common occurrence. Trespassing in the canyons and on personal property is becoming more and more common. You will recall that trespassers set a fire in one of the La Jolla canyons and treated millions of dollars of property around the canyon. Yet, even after this trespassing issue, the police refused to go into the canyons even with written permission from the canyon owners, the La Jolla Alta Master Council. If you are elected Mayor, how will you address the growing crime problem in La Jolla and Pacific Beach. We have heard much about the causes, but we want to hear your plan and time-frame for addressing these issues.

Barbara Bry: “It is very frustrating when traffic violations and trespassing aren’t enforced — issues which impact the safety of our residents and our neighborhoods. As Mayor, I will fully staff code enforcement, which will relieve our overworked police officers from needing to respond to many issues. I will also work with our Police Chief to better utilize our existing police resources while we continue our efforts to recruit new officers. Our focus must be on neighborhood policing so our police officers are visible, which means their presence acts as a deterrent and they are able to develop relationships with the community.”

———

Cassandra Dove, a 20-year-old La Jolla resident voting in her first general election, asks: How will you prioritize the environment as mayor and help San Diego be an example for the country as a city taking action to fight climate change?

Barbara Bry: “I support the Climate Action Plan and, so far, the City is ahead of time in meeting its goals, according to a recent report that was released. As a Council member, I was a lead supporter of Community Choice Energy, to set up a separate entity to invest in community energy, to get us off of fossil fuels and to give consumers a choice about where they buy their electricity, with the goal of reducing our electric costs and using the extra money to invest in our communities.”

— Learn more about Barbara Bry at barbarabry.com