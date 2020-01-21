La Jolla Cove swim deck gets new landscaping

The La Jolla Cove Swim Deck above the lifeguard station has been revegetated. City-approved, erosion-preventing succulents were planted during a week-long project ending Jan. 17.

“There are already plants there, but our goal was to make the cliffs evergreen plants, so they’re always green and occasionally they will flower,” Judy Adams Halter told the Light, indicating that some bird of paradise flowers onsite were repurposed.

Halter funded the project’s $15,000 pricetag with proceeds from last September’s La Jolla Cove Swim.

“It’s the real reason for the swim,” Halter said. “That and swim lessons for inner-city youth were where all the money was going to go. But a lot of people wanted it to fund the (return of) Concerts in the Park. So, since it’s a community event, we made sure to fund the concerts first.” (There will be four this summer in Ellen Browning Scripps Park: July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2.)

Advertisement

Halter said the revegetation was performed by McCullough Landscape Architecture, Inc., which was recommended by La Jolla Cove Pavilion conceptual architects Safdie Rabines. (She said she also received proposals from two other companies.)

Adams Halter took the La Jolla Cove Swim to the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla from La Jolla Parks & Beaches last December. Its $47,818.11 in proceeds, along with all the projects it will fund, went along with her.

“It just seemed like a good fit,” Adams Halter said. “They align with our mission, which is to contribute back to the community through education and culturally engaging events. Parks & Beaches just didn’t have the volunteers, and it’s not their focus to be managing concerts and swims.”

