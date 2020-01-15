La Jolla News Nuggets

‘Papa Doug’ Manchester lists La Jolla estate for $37 million

Real estate developer Doug Manchester — former owner of The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light and President Trump’s onetime appointee for U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas — has listed his La Jolla home for $25 million, and the site next door for $12 million, while a third listing proposes both for $37 million.

Manchester purchased the 32-acre estate, known as Foxhill, and the adjoining 24 acres (which now houses a four-hole golf course) for approximately $27 million in 2015.

The 16-bedroom property at at 7007 Country Club Drive — with its panoramic views of the ocean and the La Jolla Country Club golf course beneath it — was built by another former publisher of the U-T, James Copley, in the late 1950s. Copley, his wife Helen and son David used it to entertain Hollywood celebrities, visiting royalty and, once, President Richard Nixon. (Helen Copley lived in the mansion until her death in 2004, David until his in 2012.)

A spokesperson for Manchester only said that he was selling to “downsize.”

The listings are jointly offered through real-estate broker Andrew Nelson of Willis Allen; and Greg Noonan, who’s affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; with an assist from Beverly Hills luxury-home real estate specialists Matt and Josh Altman, who co-star in Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing L.A.”

La Jolla Elementary School marks Chinese New Year

On Jan. 8 in the La Jolla Elementary School auditorium, students got to witness a traditional lion dance ushering in the Lunar New Year (which falls this year on Saturday, Jan. 25 and, according to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat.)

Natasha Wong, who choreographed the dance and supplied paper-machete costumes, was accompanied by two other La Jolla Elementary moms: Sonal Patel and Jacqueline Yen.

“The dance symbolizes getting rid of evil spirits and welcoming good spirits,” Wong told the Light. “Traditionally, it’s performed with loud firecrackers and loud music, because Chinese people traditionally believe it gets rid of evil spirits and welcomes good spirits.”

Wong runs the Chinese Bilingual Preschool in Kearny Mesa, where she stages similar presentations every year.

“Most of the kids at La Jolla Elementary said they’d never seen anything like this before,” Wong said. “It was really wonderful to share part of our Chinese culture with them.”

San Diego school district sues vaping manufacturer

Claiming that teen vaping leads to absenteeism, attorneys for the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) filed suit against JUUL Labs on Jan. 7 for “its role in cultivating and fostering an e-cigarette epidemic that disrupts the education and learning environment across the district,” according to an SDUSD press release.

“Our district is in the business of educating students in a healthy and safe environment,” said SDUSD superintendent Cindy Marten. “This lawsuit supports district goals by holding JUUL accountable for its harmful marketing practices and unsafe products.”

Filed in San Diego Superior Court, the suit follows similar actions filed by school districts in Los Angeles, Glendale, Compton and Anaheim. All districts seek compensatory damages to provide relief from financial losses as a result of students missing school, to establish anti-vaping outreach and education programs, and to enforce anti-vaping policies.

According to a recent survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 9.5 percent of eighth-graders, 14 percent of 10th-graders and 16.2 percent of 12th graders have vaped within the previous month.

You won’t have Lime scooters to kick around anymore

Just weeks after San Diego City Council banned e-scooters from popular beach spots, one of the biggest players in the industry has withdrawn withdrew from the market altogether.

Lime, the first e-scooter operator to launch in San Diego in early 2018, has pulled all 4,500 of its vehicles from the City, blaming excessive red tape and declining ridership.

“As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit San Diego and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020,” said Brad Bao, CEO of Lime, in an e-mailed statement. “We appreciate the partnership we’ve enjoyed with San Diego and remain hopeful we can reintroduce Lime back into the community when the time is right.”

Lime — which also quit 11 other U.S. cities, although it continues to operate in 120 markets worldwide — follows Uber’s Jump and San Francisco’s Skip, both of which also complained of City regulations, out San Diego’s door.

Bird, Lyft and Spin are now San Diego’s only remaining e-scooter operators.

Taco Stand has a heart

One more rave review got added to the Taco Stand’s 4.5-out-of-5-star Yelp rating on Jan. 10. That’s when La Jolla resident Ghada Kadri called the Mexican eatery, inquiring whether it was OK to skip the ever-long line for an unusual reason. When he heard the reason, manager Alexi Celazquez not only obliged, he didn’t charge Kadri for her three beef, three chicken and three fish burritos.

The Mexican feast was headed to Kadri’s friend, who is undergoing chemo for aggressive breast cancer at Koman Center at only 36 years old.

“She loves the Taco Stand,” Kadri explained. “And every week, I try to do something to give her that five minutes of surprise, just something to take her out of that moment. Who wants to be sitting there thinking about the poison going into your body?”

Kadri’s friend could only eat a part of one burrito before the rest of the food was given to family and attending nurses.

“I just thought that this was such a sweet thing to do,” Kadri said, “and that people should know about it.”

Housing project named for La Jolla benefactor

A run-down hotel in South Bay will be renovated into an 82-room home for formerly homeless people, it was announced at the groundbreaking by Father Joe’s Village on Jan. 7.

Benson Place will open by year’s end thanks in part to a $3 million donation by its namesake. La Jolla resident Judy Benson and her late husband, Rescue Rooter-founder Roger Benson, were big supporters of Father Joe’s Villages.

“Now my family and I are honored and thrilled to be a part of Father Joe’s Villages’ work to help our neighbors experiencing homelessness find a home to call their own,” Benson said in a press statement.

The $24.7 million renovation of the former E-Z 8 Motel is part of Father Joe’s Village’s Turning the Key initiative to create 2,000 affordable housing units through construction projects and the acquisition of existing properties.

Civics contest for students to highlight suffrage milestones

The anniversaries of two constitutional amendments that greatly expanded voting rights are the focus of this year’s Ninth Circuit Civics Contest: the 150th anniversary of the 15th amendment, which granted voting rights to persons of color, and the centennial of the 19th amendment, which accorded those same rights to women.

Students are asked to write an essay, or produce a short video, arguing whether any barriers remain today that prevent U.S. citizens from voting and, if so, what changes can be made to end them.

The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 across the western United States. The top three finishers in both the essay and video competitions will receive $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. First-place winners, along with a parent or guardian, also will be invited to the 2020 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Portland, Oregon, in July.

Entries will be accepted from Feb. 15 to March 25, 2020 at casd.uscourts.gov/civic-contest.aspx

Poll workers needed for March 3 election

Poll workers — especially those who are bilingual — are needed for the March 3 presidential primary. (The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.)

To become a poll worker, applicants must be a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S. Poll workers must have transportation to their assigned polling location, have access to the internet for online training, and attend a two-hour class in person.

Stipends range from $100 to $175, depending on the assignment. Bilingual workers receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to provide language assistance to voters.

Apply online at sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

City wants to give out recycling awards

The City of San Diego’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) invites local businesses to apply for its annual Business Waste Reduction and Recycling Award.

“Each year, businesses and organizations work to improve their waste diversion programs,” said ESD interim director Gene Matter. “It’s prudent we honor them for helping the City achieve its Climate Action Plan goal of zero waste by the year 2040. Their hard work not only helps extend the life of the Miramar Landfill, but it reduces their carbon footprint.”

Applications are being accepted through Monday, Feb. 10 at MBrowning@sandiego.gov or City of San Diego Environmental Services Department, c/o Meagan Browning, 9601 Ridgehaven Court, Suite 320, San Diego, CA 92123.

Take-and-bake pizza opening in The Village

Currently under construction at the old La Jolla Liquor & Deli site, 7402 La Jolla Bvd., is the flagship location for American Pizza Manufacturing (APM), a pizza concept offering assembled bake-at-home meals.

“Our concept is simple,” founder Andrew Melone said in a statement. “We exist to help families eliminate the hassle of meal planning and preparation … You bake it when you’re ready.”

Melone was one of the investors of the Chicago-based HomeMade Pizza Company, a once-popular pizza chain based on a similar premise. (All 40 HomeMade Pizza Company stores closed in 2014.)

APM gives its opening date only as “early 2020,” and will reportedly be followed by additional San Diego locations.americanpizzamfg.com.

La Jollan seeks fake police for MLK parade

Resident Howard Singer seeks volunteers to march alongside his “La Jolla Policia” vehicle in the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade, 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 19 in Downtown San Diego. The volunteers would don the official hats of the fictional police force, he explained.

Singer rode his 1995 Cushman Police Truckster — one of three former parking-enforcement vehicles he purchased from a man in Arkansas a few years ago — in last month’s Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach holiday parades.

Originally, the vehicle read “La Jolla Police Department” … until Singer got pulled over by a very real policeman in Kearney Mesa while driving it. The officer let Singer go, but it was suggested to Singer by a friend that having the world “police” on a privately owned vehicle was not the best idea. Interested volunteers can e-mail singer hgslajolla@gmail.com

