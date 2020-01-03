A-DeDee-os! Ted DeDee, La Jolla Music Society’s third CEO in two years, resigns

Only nine months after assuming the role of President/CEO of the La Jolla Music Society (LJMS), Ted DeDee announced that his tenure will conclude at the end of the first season of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. His final day will be June 30.

In a press release posted on the LJMS website Jan. 3, DeDee attributed the move to “various health concerns” without describing any. The release quoted LJMS board chair Steve Baum as stating that DeDee “has put together a thoughtful transition that will allow us ample time to do a search for a new President/CEO.”

Just five hours before the release was posted, DeDee spoke to the Light by phone, discussing his vision for LJMS in 2020.

“We’re in the midst of working on our organizational strategic plan,” he said. “We’re having a retreat in January and, hopefully, by the end of May, with board concurrence, we’ll have a new strategic plan for the organization, which will cover us for the next three to five years.”

Advertisement

The LJMS has had wildly unstable leadership since January 2018, when president and artistic director Kristin Lancino abruptly resigned barely two years after coming on board. Her replacement, Florida Grand Opera executive director Susan T. Danis, was announced in July 2018, but Danis never served a day in the position. (In September 2018, LJMS announced Danis would instead return to her former position following a mysteriously unclarified episode in which it claimed a disgruntled former employee of the Florida Grand Opera falsely defamed her.)

The appointment of DeDee — the former president and CEO of Madison, Wisconsin’s Overture Center for the Arts — was announced only five weeks before The Conrad’s April 5, 2019 opening night, and DeDee started only four days before. Succeeding interim president David Kitto, DeDee reportedly signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed amount with options to renew.

In his Jan. 3 interview with the Light, DeDee said The Conrad was looking at “new programmatic elements” to add to its offerings.

“We have several things in development that would be collaborative ventures with other local and regional organizations that would present activities either not presented before in San Diego, or there’s a niche market for the type of activity,” he said. “We’re trying to nail down all the details.”

