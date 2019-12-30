La Jolla News Nuggets

Black’s Beach namesake dies

William F. Black, who founded La Jolla Farms and whose family name appears on one of La Jolla’s most famous beaches, passed away Dec. 11 from congestive heart failure at age 86.

Black moved to La Jolla with his family as a child. In 1947, his parents — oilman William H. and his wife, Ruth — purchased 240 acres of open land and turned it into what they called La Jolla Farms. It featured bluff-top residential lots and a horse breeding and training facility known as Black Gold Stables.

In 1966, Black and his father sold 132 acres of the family’s farm to the new UC San Diego for $2.7 million — including the family house, which became (and still is) the official UCSD chancellor’s residence, and a canyon with a winding path down to what was known then, and now, as Black’s Beach. In later years, he co-founded the Bank of La Jolla and served as a U.S. and state protocol officer.

Retired U.S. senator to speak at D.G. Wills

Byron Dorgan will discuss his new book, “The Girl in the Photograph: The True Story of a Native American Child, Lost and Found in America,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave.

In his book, the retired U.S. senator and congress member from North Dakota (and New York Times best-selling author) describes the plight of children living on reservations through the story of Tamara, an abused Native American child he met in 1990 and kept up with through the years.

Dorgan, who founded the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Native American Youth, works to bring Native youth voices to the forefront of policy discussions.

“It should be a lively discussion,” said D.G. Wills owner Dennis Wills. “In addition to talking about the book, he told me he would be willing to give his take on the presidential impeachment proceedings as well.”

Hanukkah blessing at Westfield UTC mall

District 1 City Council member and La Jollan Barbara Bry lit the first menorah candle at sundown on Dec. 22, as Rabbi Moishe Leider of Chabad Center of University City led 100 people in the traditional Hanukkah blessing at Westfield UTC mall’s outdoor food court.

The eight-day Jewish festival of lights, which concluded this year on Dec. 30, commemorates the re-dedication of the original Jewish temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.

The orthodox Hassidic group celebrated the holiday with music, desserts, dreidels and crafts for the kiddos.

County population growing but slowing

As of July 2019, San Diego County had 13,000 more residents than it had in July 2018, according to new data from the state. However, that’s less than half the growth the county saw from July 2017 to July 2018.

San Diego County falls in line with the population trend in California, which showed a 0.35 increase over the same period — the lowest reported grown rate since 1900, according to the Department of Finance, beating out the previous year’s record low increase of 0.57 percent from 2017 to 2018.

According to a statement from the finance department, reasons for the recent decline in population growth include fewer births, increased deaths associated with an aging population, lower international migration and higher domestic out-migration.

The county’s population is 3.6 million, or 8 percent of California’s residents, which makes it the second-largest county in the state, behind Los Angeles and ahead of Orange counties.

The new estimate, from the Department of Finance, is mandated by California’s constitution and used by government agencies, private research organizations and academic institutions throughout the state.

International Auto show through Jan. 5

The International Auto Show — featuring 400 of the latest models, exotics and automotive products — runs through Jan. 5 at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Admission is $11-$30. sdautoshow.com

Maritime Museum of San Diego needs seaworthy docents

If you’re interested in the history of ocean exploration and engaging in enhanced social interaction, the Maritime Museum of San Diego opens its next docent volunteer training program to newcomers on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The 13-week training program is carried out through a series of lectures, suggested readings and walking tours.

“The docents and volunteer community share a wealth of knowledge, and a passion and pride with visitors,” said museum president/CEO Raymond Ashley.

Maritime Museum of San Diego is located at 1492 N. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. (858) 245-4406. sdmaritime.org

