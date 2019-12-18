La Jolla permitters fast-track lot-line adjustment at 5421 Bellevue

Applicant’s rep Debi Bright got her preliminary review for a lot-line adjustment and lot consolidation unanimously fast-tracked and recommended during the Dec. 10 La Jolla Development Review Committee (DPR) meeting.

Bright seeks a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to consolidate four lots to make two parcels located at 5421 Bellevue Ave. There was no construction included in this CDP, although it is expected in the future.

The project will be on the agenda for the La Jolla Community Planning meeting, 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Rec Center.

6216 Avenida Cresta

Applicant’s rep Daryl Olesinski wants a CDP to build a new 7,172 square-foot, two-story house with basement, 788 square-foot garage, 629 square-foot guest quarters and a detached 423 square-foot companion unit at 6216 Avenida Cresta.

Since the home is a modern structure, the committee expressed concern about it keeping in character with the neighborhood’s traditional red-tile roofs.

Olesinski replied that the neighborhood contains a mix of architectural styles, including the house next door, which does not have a red-tile roof. “The first thing I did when I got this job, is I drove the neighborhood to make sure I wouldn’t get in trouble,” Olesinski said.

He was asked to return to DPR with photos showing several homes on either side. He was also asked to show solar panels in his rendering, since his client is considering their use.

7315 Cuvier/614 Sea Lane

Applicant’s rep Matt DeVincenzo seeks a CDP and tentative map waiver to add two existing single-story units that total 1,167 square feet each at 7315 Cuvier St. and 614 Sea Lane.

The project includes a second-story addition with roof deck on each unit, creating two detached residential condos totaling 2,034 square feet and 2,160 square feet.

Trustee Gary Jackson, who lives half a block away, noted that the streets are very narrow and wondered if there was a plan to deal with traffic congestion caused by the construction. The rep replied that there wasn’t because staging will occur in the backyard and the foundations don’t need to be set.

Olesinski was asked to return with an aerial map of the surrounding area.

— La Jolla Permit Review Committee next meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

