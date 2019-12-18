La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Be wary of where you charge cell phones; Weekly list of incidents reported to San Diego Police

BBB warns: Be wary of where you charge cell phones

The Better Business Bureau warns, juicing up your electronic device at free USB charging stations, such as those found near airport gates, in hotels and other travel-friendly locations, could have unfortunate consequences. You could become a victim of “juice jacking,” a new cyber-theft tactic.

According to an alert from the Los Angeles County District Attorney, criminals are loading malware onto public USB charging stations to maliciously access electronic devices while they are being charged. The alert describes how malware installed through a dirty USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator.

Criminals can then use any gathered information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors.

“Like scammers who steal debit card numbers by putting illegal card-reading devices, called skimmers, on A.T.M.s, hackers can easily rip out USB ports and replace them with their own malicious hardware,” said Michael Sedio, BBB vice president, chief operations officer and general counsel.

Advertisement

———

Police Blotter: La Jolla incidents reported to San Diego Police, Dec. 2-13, 2019

Dec. 2

• Grand theft, 7600 block Girard Ave. 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 6

• Vandalism, 5400 block La Jolla Hermosa, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

• Vehicle break-in, 5500 block Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

• Vehicle break-in, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd. 6:11 a.m.

Dec. 8

• Vehicle break-in, 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 9

• Residential burglary, 6500 block Manana Place, 10 a.m.

Dec. 10

Advertisement

• Vehicle break-in, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:10 a.m.Dec. 14

• Drunk in public, 5500 block Chelsea Ave. 7 p.m.

Dec. 11

• Vehicle break-in, 6500 block Caminito Blythefield, 10 p.m.

Fraud, 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Dec. 12

• Stolen vehicle, 7800 block Drury Lane, 11 a.m.

Dec. 13

Advertisement

• Stolen vehicle, Loring Street & Pacific View Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Possession controlled substance, 4900 block Cass St, 4:08 a.m.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff from San Diego Police reports.