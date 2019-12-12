Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
La Valencia Hotel lights up the holidays in La Jolla

la v xmas 1.jpg
La Jolla Country Day School’s Madrigal Singers perform at La Valencia Hotel’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 5.
(COREY LEVITAN)
By Corey Levitan
Dec. 12, 2019
1:13 PM
About 100 people gathered at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., for its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 5. As per the 20-year tradition, complimentary cookies and warm beverages were enjoyed as the La Sala Room filled with the sound of carols from La Jolla Country Day School’s Madrigal Singers.

But Christmas came about 30 seconds early this year. LaV general manager Summer Shoemaker had planned to illuminate the 10-foot-tall silk tree after leading the crowd in her first tree-lighting countdown since joining the hotel in May. However, a hotel staffer beat her to it.

“I was up there waiting to speak and then the tree went on!” Shoemaker laughed afterward, noting the staffer took his cue from one of the tables in front, where a patron asked: “When are you going to light the tree already?”

Oh well, the best-laid Christmas wreaths!

Corey Levitan
