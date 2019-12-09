Art in La Jolla: Mosaic chair further extols 25th year for Bird Rock Community Council

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Bird Rock Community Council (1994-2019), a whimsical mosaic starfish-themed chair was dedicated and installed in town on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Lenise Delavar, longtime owner of All About Animals, said she was happy to have the chair sit in front of her pet store at 5622 La Jolla Blvd., as a perfect spot for children and adults to take a selfie or pose like a mermaid or member of royalty.

BRCC president John Newsam brainstormed the idea for a chair to memorialize the Council’s 25-year milestone with Bird Rock artist Jane Wheeler, who then made the piece.

Members of the community sponsored the project by purchasing a starfish to be embedded in the chair. Fused-glass fish made by members of the community during Summer Walk, swim along the perimeter.

Advertisement

Learn more about Bird Rock Community Council at birdrockcc.org