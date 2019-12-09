‘Dec. 3, 2019 is 25th Anniversary of Bird Rock Community Council Day,’ proclaims City of San Diego

Bird Rock Community Council members, neighbors and guests were welcomed to the year-end meeting and 25th Anniversary Holiday Party, Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wayfarer Bread & Pastry on La Jolla Boulevard, by Council secretary Barbara Dunbar.

Among the highlights of the party was the presentation by San Diego City Council president pro tem Barbara Bry’s rep Steve Hadley of a proclamation naming Dec. 3, 2019 as “25th Anniversary of Bird Rock Community Council Day.”

Other highlights included thank you’s to Wayfarer owner Crystal White for providing the outstanding catering appreciated by the more than 75 guests, and to party sponsor Michelle Dykstra.

More kudos went to the volunteers who deliver the Bird Rock Newsletter, participate in Neighborhood Watch, sit on various La Jolla and Bird Rock boards and committees, and perform a number of behind-the-scenes community services.

Advertisement

Council members Kristin Barret, Tiffany Chow, Barbara Dunbar and Joe Parker were recently elected to the BRCC Board of Directors and were introduced to those gathered. These directors join John Newsam, Lake Price and Dave Dunbar on the board.

But ever down to business, the BRCC provided an update regarding the flooding and ponding problem along the east side of La Jolla Boulevard at Forward Street. The board reported the City Stormwater Division has acknowledged the problem and has responded to recent BRCC and Bird Rock MAD letters — and follow-up e-mails from Bird Rock MAD manager Matt Mangano.

The takeaway? After decades of complaints, progress is finally being made by the City toward identification of the problems and development of improvement plans to alleviate them.

Learn more about Bird Rock Community Council at birdrockcc.org