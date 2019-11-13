How Great Thou Art: La Jolla church parishioner donates painting

La Jolla resident Phil Reed, right, donates an oil painting of the Virgin Mary holding the baby Jesus to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Nov. 8. Accepting is Father Patrick Mulcahy. Reed, a real-estate agent and church parishioner, said he bought the painting from a friend who had a stroke and needed money. His friend, he said, purchased it years ago in North Park, after being told it was a copy of a 19th-century masterpiece. (If you happen to know which masterpiece, e-mail editor@lajollalight.com, because we don’t!)

“What makes it extra special is that it helps out a person in need, but is also an enduring gift,” said Mulcahy, who said he will store it in the baptistry until deciding on its permanent home. The church is at 7713 Girard Ave.

