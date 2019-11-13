Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Chop Chop! City removes tree from La Jolla Rec Center

By Corey Levitan
Nov. 13, 2019
11:21 AM
On Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, a 50-foot eucalyptus tree that has apparently provided shade to the La Jolla Recreation Center playground for decades, was removed by workers from San Diego Tree Care. The call was made by the City of San Diego’s Parks & Recreation Department, whose area manager Rosalia Castruita told the Light that the tree’s roots had grown underneath the basketball courts, pushing up the surfaces and causing them to crack. Castruita had told the La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group about the removal at its Oct. 23 meeting. Work to resurface the courts began Nov. 4 and will take a month.

