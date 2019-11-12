La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Incidents reported to San Diego Police, Nov. 1-8, 2019

———

Yet Another Stuck Truck — La Jolla Light reader Carl Doughty supplies the photo above and writes: “Despite flashing warnings and signs along both lanes of Torrey Pines Road advising truck drivers not to attempt turning onto Hillside Drive, this truck was spotted the morning of Nov. 11, 2019 doing just that.”

———

Police Blotter

Nov. 1

• Petty theft, 8200 block La Vereda, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

• Grand theft, Herschel Avenue, 2 p.m.

Nov. 3

• Commercial burglary, 100 block Coast Blvd. 8 p.m.

Nov. 4

• Theft, 200 block Playa del Sur, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

• Commercial burglary, 7300 block La Jolla Blvd. 12:50 a.m.

Nov. 6

• Drunk in public, 300 block Bird Rock Ave. 10:34 p.m.

Nov. 7

• Fraud, 7200 block Olivetas Ave. 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 2000 block Paseo Dorado, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in, 5600 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave. 11:30 p.m.

Nov. 8

• Vehicle break-in, 5700 block Bellevue Ave. 3:15 p.m.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff from San Diego Police Department reports