Veterans Day events around La Jolla and San Diego

La Jollans have several ways this Veterans Day 2019 to honor the brave people who served, and continue serving, their country.

Saturday, Nov. 9

• Enjoya La Jolla Salute to Service

From 3-6 p.m. throughout the Village of La Jolla, the public is invited to partake in a free afternoon filled with live music, treats, exclusive offers and surprises as part of the monthly Enjoya La Jolla event sponsored by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.

Participants will include the USO Honor Board (which will have on hand the USO California Sprinter van), the Woodward Animal Center (which provides care dogs and dogs for adoption to the military), and State Farm (which offers insurance programs benefiting the military). Register for free at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St., La Jolla. lajollabythesea.com

———

Sunday, Nov. 10

• USS Midway NJROTC drill meet

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego, local high-school Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps teams will compete in a drill-meet competition on the aircraft carrier’s flight deck. Admission to the museum is free for active-duty military and veterans, plus up to three additional family members through Nov. 17. General admission tickets: $9-$22 when purchased in advance at midway.org

———

Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

• Veterans for Peace memorial

From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Diego Veterans For Peace will display its Hometown Arlington West Memorial on the lawn in front of the USS Midway Museum, 910 Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego. The memorial — which includes headstones similar to those at Arlington National Cemetery — honors the more than 300 soldiers, sailors and airmen from Southern California killed to date in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. (619) 648-7807. sdvfp.org

• Veterans Day Parade

From 10 a.m. to noon, the 33rd annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade marches along North Harbor Drive from Ash Street, past the USS Midway Museum, to Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego. This year’s parade is expected to include 4,000 veterans, active military, bands, floats and civic groups. Included in the parade will be a special tribute to Vietnam vets and a contingent from the San Diego Pride Military Department celebrating LGBTQ service members. sdvetparade.org

• Ceremony at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

From 2 to 3 p.m. at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South in La Jolla, a plaque honoring Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy will be unveiled during the memorial’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony. A purple-heart and bronze-star recipient, Stacy volunteered for one of the most demanding and dangerous military specialties: U.S. Navy explosive-ordnance-disposal technician. After more than 50 combat missions, an improvised explosive device (IED) severely injured Kenton in Syria in 2017. Kenton will be on hand for the event along with keynote speaker Captain Oscar Rojas.

In addition to street parking, event parking is available at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road, La Jolla, with free shuttle service. During this special event, onsite parking at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will only be available for those with a reserved parking pass. soledadmemorial.com

• Miramar Cemetery Service

At 3:30 p.m., Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, invites active-duty military, veterans, families and the general public to its annual Veteran’s Day service. (858) 658-7360. miramarcemetery.org