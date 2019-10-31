Three La Jolla Shores projects coming back for permitters’ review

None of the three projects docketed on the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC) agenda were able to get the green light during the board’s Oct. 21 meeting at the Rec Center. The second review of the “Hick’s Residence” project was not heard, as applicants are redesigning some of the interior features; and applicants for the neighboring “Morgan Residence” and “Zuckerman Residence” were each asked to come back with more information after the respective first hearings (the two properties are located within a quarter mile of each other).

The Zuckerman Residence project seeks a Site Development Permit (SDP) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) with a lot line adjustment to demolish an existing dwelling unit and construct a new 7,744-square-foot, two-story, single dwelling unit and attached garage, with new single-story, 520 square-foot companion at 2502 Calle Del Oro. Although the property is on 1.18 acres (51,400 square feet), much of the lot is sloped and cannot be built upon.

The applicant’s reps approximated that the only build-able area matches the footprint of the existing building, at “about 20 percent” of the lot (just over 10,000 square feet); and that the property owners also own the adjacent property, and would like to annex that into the property and do a lot line adjustment.

Board concerns included the reflectiveness of the glass that surrounds the exterior; and softening the retaining wall to have a less “stark” appearance. The board was almost ready to approve the project, but decided to withhold a vote until they see how these changes would be addressed. The project would likely be heard at next month’s meeting.

The Morgan Residence project at 8441 Whale Watch Way also seeks a SDP and CDP to demolish an existing residence and construct a two-story, 11,900- square-foot single family residence on a 0.46-acre (20,037 square foot) property. However, applicant’s rep Scott Huntsman said “most of that (square footage) is basement and the area in which we are keeping the pool equipment.”

Although none were in attendance to speak about the project, he said the neighbors had “all their concerns met” at a community meeting.

Only one story will be visible from the street — which is technically an alley with no on-street parking — and be of the California Coastal Modern aesthetic. With the rest of the house facing a hillside visible from La Jolla Shores Drive, trustees were concerned with the glass on the exterior of the house and how the house would appear from that perspective.

The applicant was also asked to come back with a streetscape of surrounding houses, clarification of how parking would be arranged, and a 300-foot survey to compare the proposed development to existing houses.

— La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee next meets 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.